2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 171 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘The Accidental Wolf’) to Y (‘You’)

TV academy voters are faced with a daunting task when they fill out their 2022 Emmy Awards nominations ballot in that they have to consider 171 shows for Best Drama Series. This is up by 38 from last year. As has been the case since 2017, members do not have to winnow their choices down to a set amount and are instead being told to “vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”

Last year’s champ, “The Crown,” will not return to seek another victory, as no new episodes of the Netflix series have aired since its fourth season finale in November 2020. Of its seven 2021 rivals, three – “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Mandalorian” – also did not return in time to meet the eligibility window of June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. Another two – “Lovecraft Country” and “Pose” – ended their runs in October 2020 and June 2021, respectively. That leaves “Bridgerton” and “This Is Us” as the only shows from last year’s lineup that have a shot at nominations this time. Also back in the hunt is “Succession,” which took the top honor in 2020, as well as the newly rebooted “Law & Order,” which won here way back in 1997.

Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12.

The Accidental Wolf

All American

All American Homecoming

All Creatures Great And Small (MASTERPIECE)

American Rust

Animal Kingdom

Another Life

Archive 81

As We See It

Batwoman

Bel-Air

Better Call Saul

Big Sky

Billions

Billy The Kid

The Blacklist

Blue Bloods

BMF

The Book Of Boba Fett

Bosch: Legacy

Bridgerton

Chapelwaite

Charmed

The Chi

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Chucky

Claws

The Cleaning Lady

Cowboy Bebop

CSI: Vegas

D.C.’s Legends Of Tomorrow

D.C.’s Stargirl

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol

David Makes Man

Dexter: New Blood

Doom Patrol

Dynasty

The Endgame

The Equalizer

Euphoria

Evil

The Expanse

Fantasy Island

FBI

FBI: International

FBI: Most Wanted

Flack

The Flash

4400

Foundation

From

Gentleman Jack

The Gilded Age

The Girl In The Woods

Goliath

The Good Doctor

The Good Fight

Good Sam

Good Trouble

Gossip Girl

Grey’s Anatomy

Halo

Hanna

Heels

Hightown

Home Before Dark

A House Divided

In The Dark

Invasion

Joe Pickett

Kevin Can F**K Himself

Killing Eve

Kung Fu

The L Word: Generation Q

La Brea

The Last Kingdom

Law & Order

Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Legacies

The Lincoln Lawyer

Locke & Key

Loki

Long Slow Exhale

Lost In Space

Lucifer

Magnum P.I.

The Man Who Fell To Earth

Mayans M.C.

Mayor Of Kingstown

A Million Little Things

The Morning Show

Motherland: Fort Salem

My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay

Nancy Drew

Naomi

NCIS

NCIS: Hawai’i

NCIS: Los Angeles

New Amsterdam

Night Sky

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

Nine Perfect Strangers

One Of Us Is Lying

Ordinary Joe

Our Kind Of People

Outer Banks

Outer Range

Outlander

Ozark

Pachinko

Pieces Of Her

The Porter

Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Power Book IV: Force

Promised Land

Queen Sugar

Queens

Raised By Wolves

Reacher

The Resident

Riverdale

The Rookie

Roswell, New Mexico

S.W.A.T.

SEAL Team

SEE

Servant

Severance

Sex/Life

Shining Girls

The Sinner

61st Street

Slow Horses

Snowfall

Snowpiercer

Squid Game

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Station 19

Stranger Things

Succession

Superman & Lois

Suspicion

Swagger

Sweet Magnolias

Tale Of Tails

Tehran

This Is Us

Titans

Tokyo Vice

The Tourist

Truth Be Told

Vikings: Valhalla

Virgin River

Walker

The Wheel Of Time

When Calls The Heart

The Wilds

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

The Witcher

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

Y: The Last Man

Yellowjackets

Yellowstone

You

