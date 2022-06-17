2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 171 Best Drama Series hopefuls from A (‘The Accidental Wolf’) to Y (‘You’)

TV academy voters are faced with a daunting task when they fill out their 2022 Emmy Awards nominations ballot in that they have to consider 171 shows for Best Drama Series. This is up by 38 from last year. As has been the case since 2017, members do not have to winnow their choices down to a set amount and are instead being told to “vote for as many achievements in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Last year’s champ, “The Crown,” will not return to seek another victory, as no new episodes of the Netflix series have aired since its fourth season finale in November 2020. Of its seven 2021 rivals, three – “The Boys,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Mandalorian” – also did not return in time to meet the eligibility window of June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. Another two – “Lovecraft Country” and “Pose” – ended their runs in October 2020 and June 2021, respectively. That leaves “Bridgerton” and “This Is Us” as the only shows from last year’s lineup that have a shot at nominations this time. Also back in the hunt is “Succession,” which took the top honor in 2020, as well as the newly rebooted “Law & Order,” which won here way back in 1997.
Remember, only eight of the shows below will earn bids for Best Drama Series when the Emmy Awards nominations are announced on July 12.
SEE 2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,800 performers vie for your consideration (that is 935 more than last year)
The Accidental Wolf
All American
All American Homecoming
All Creatures Great And Small (MASTERPIECE)
American Rust
Animal Kingdom
Another Life
Archive 81
As We See It
Batwoman
Bel-Air
Better Call Saul
Big Sky
Billions
Billy The Kid
The Blacklist
Blue Bloods
BMF
The Book Of Boba Fett
Bosch: Legacy
Bridgerton
Chapelwaite
Charmed
The Chi
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
Chucky
Claws
The Cleaning Lady
Cowboy Bebop
CSI: Vegas
D.C.’s Legends Of Tomorrow
D.C.’s Stargirl
Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol
David Makes Man
Dexter: New Blood
Doom Patrol
Dynasty
The Endgame
The Equalizer
Euphoria
Evil
The Expanse
Fantasy Island
FBI
FBI: International
FBI: Most Wanted
Flack
The Flash
4400
Foundation
From
Gentleman Jack
The Gilded Age
The Girl In The Woods
Goliath
The Good Doctor
The Good Fight
Good Sam
Good Trouble
Gossip Girl
Grey’s Anatomy
Halo
Hanna
Heels
Hightown
Home Before Dark
A House Divided
In The Dark
Invasion
Joe Pickett
Kevin Can F**K Himself
Killing Eve
Kung Fu
The L Word: Generation Q
La Brea
The Last Kingdom
Law & Order
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Legacies
The Lincoln Lawyer
Locke & Key
Loki
Long Slow Exhale
Lost In Space
Lucifer
Magnum P.I.
The Man Who Fell To Earth
Mayans M.C.
Mayor Of Kingstown
A Million Little Things
The Morning Show
Motherland: Fort Salem
My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave And Those Who Stay
Nancy Drew
Naomi
NCIS
NCIS: Hawai’i
NCIS: Los Angeles
New Amsterdam
Night Sky
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star
Nine Perfect Strangers
One Of Us Is Lying
Ordinary Joe
Our Kind Of People
Outer Banks
Outer Range
Outlander
Ozark
Pachinko
Pieces Of Her
The Porter
Power Book II: Ghost
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Power Book IV: Force
Promised Land
Queen Sugar
Queens
Raised By Wolves
Reacher
The Resident
Riverdale
The Rookie
Roswell, New Mexico
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team
SEE
Servant
Severance
Sex/Life
Shining Girls
The Sinner
61st Street
Slow Horses
Snowfall
Snowpiercer
Squid Game
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Station 19
Stranger Things
Succession
Superman & Lois
Suspicion
Swagger
Sweet Magnolias
Tale Of Tails
Tehran
This Is Us
Titans
Tokyo Vice
The Tourist
Truth Be Told
Vikings: Valhalla
Virgin River
Walker
The Wheel Of Time
When Calls The Heart
The Wilds
Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
The Witcher
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Y: The Last Man
Yellowjackets
Yellowstone
You
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?