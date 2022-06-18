2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See the 61 Best Limited Series contenders from ‘American Horror Stories’ to ‘Women of the Movement’

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 27 to cast their 2022 Emmy Awards nominations ballots for programs (save for animated, documentary, and reality, which are restricted to their peer groups). Unlike the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally. In the past, voters were limited in the number of programs that they could put forth. Five years ago, that cap (which was usually 10 per category) was lifted.

While the comedy and drama series ballots have each maintained an average of over 100 entrants in recent years, there have nearly always been fewer than 40 choices in the limited series genre. This year, however, the field is much larger at 61, which is up by 24 from last year. There were 41 contenders in 2020, 35 in 2019, and 33 in 2018. Five series from the list below will make the cut and be announced as Emmy nominees on July 12.

Unlike comedy and drama series, which are simply listed on the ballot by name, the limited series submissions include the plot description and cast list.

SEE 2022 Emmy nominations ballot: 2,800 performers vie for your consideration (that is 935 more than last year)

Unlike comedy and drama series, which are simply listed on the ballot by name, the limited series submissions include the plot description and cast list.

American Horror Stories

American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Starring: Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Cody Fern, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, John Carroll Lynch, Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Dylan McDermott, Aaron Tveit

American Horror Story: Double Feature

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama.

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Denis O’Hare, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Leslie Grossman, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough, Nico Greetham, Isaac Cole Powell, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Anatomy Of A Scandal

Sophie’s privileged life as the wife of powerful politician James unravels when scandalous secrets surface — and he stands accused of a shocking crime.

Starring: Rupert Friend, Sienna Miller

Angela Black

In this psychological thriller, nothing is as it seems as Angela Black tries to save herself and her children from danger, leading Angela to doubt everything she thought she knew – including her own mind.

Starring: Joanne Froggatt, Michiel Huisman, Samuel Adewunmi

Angelyne

Fame, identity, Corvettes — Angelyne, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, takes over Los Angeles billboards in the mid-80s as an enigmatic blonde bombshell, ushering in the era of famous-for-being-famous influencer culture.

Starring: Emmy Rossum, Hamish Linklater, Philip Ettinger, Charlie Rowe, Alex Karpovsky, Martin Freeman, Lukas Gage

Brand New Cherry Flavor

A filmmaker heads to Hollywood in the early ’90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge — and kittens.

Starring: Rosa Salazar

Candy

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Starring: Jessica Biel

Clickbait

When family man Nick Brewer is abducted in a crime with a sinister online twist, those closest to him race to uncover who is behind it and why.

Starring: Adrian Grenier, Betty Gabriel, Zoe Kazan

Colin In Black & White

Colin Kaepernick narrates this drama series recounting his formative years navigating race, class and culture while aspiring for greatness.

Starring: Jaden Michael

Conversations With Friends

Conversations With Friends follows Frances, a darkly observant college student, as she navigates the complexities of her evolving relationships and entanglements with new and old friends that ultimately force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Starring: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane

Creepshow

A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable. Haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters, the dead, and medical marvels are just a few of the things to watch out for in this series.

Starring: Ethan Embry, Brayden Benson, James Remar, Victor Rivera, Brandon Quinn, Jade Fernandez, Suehyla El-Attar, Kadianne Whyte, Matthew Barnes, Devon Hales, Michael Rooker, Mai Delapa

DMZ

In a near-future civil-war-torn America, fearless medic Alma sets out on a harrowing quest to find her missing son – crossing into the demilitarized zone of Manhattan, where a ruthless battle for control rages between rival gang leaders.

Starring: Rosario Dawson

Dopesick

Michael Keaton stars in Dopesick, a limited series that brings an eye to the American opioid epidemic. Dopesick exposes the horrors Purdue Pharma wrought on the nation and the tireless efforts by a few individuals to bring the company to justice amid local communities battling the crisis.

Starring: Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Ray McKinnon, Kaitlyn Dever, Rosario Dawson, Mare Winningham

Dr. Death

Neurosurgeon Robert Henderson and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby set out to stop the brilliant but sociopathic Dr. Christopher Duntsch, whose patients leave his operating room either permanently maimed or dead; inspired by the terrifying true story.

Starring: Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, Annasophia Robb, Christian Slater, Alec Baldwin

The Dropout

TV series that chronicles Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company.

Starring: Amanda Seyfried

1883

1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.

Starring: Sam Elliott, Isabel May, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hébert

The Essex Serpent

The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Claire Danesw, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, Hayley Squires

The First Lady

A reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.

Starring: Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Gillian Anderson

Gaslit

Gaslit is a modern take on the Watergate scandal through the lens of the lesser-known but no-less-key players involved in the downfall of America’s 37th president. The series shines its light most prominently on Martha Mitchell (played by Julia Roberts).

Starring: Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, Darby Camp

The Girl Before

After getting the chance to move into an ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect Edward Monkford, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the woman who lived there before.

Starring: Gugu Mbatha-Raw

The Girl From Plainville

The Girl From Plainville goes beyond the media portrayal of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “textingsuicide” case to explore mental health and the societal pressures teens experience, tracking the events leading to Conrad Roy III’s death and Carter’s ultimate conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Starring: Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Norbert Leo Butz, Kai Lennox, Chloë Sevigny, Cara Buono

Horror Noire

Horror Noire features stories of Black horror from Black directors and screenwriters.

Starring: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Nathanial Logan McIntyre, Brandon Mychal Smith, Samuel Taylor, Lenora Crichlow, Sean Patrick Thomas, Tijuan Mosley, Gabrielle Byndloss, Malcolm Barrett, Rachel True, Tony Todd, Luke James, Miles McNicoll

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place in 2001, just weeks after 9/11, when the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism: Letters containing anthrax sent to unsuspecting victims.

Starring: Daniel Dae Kim, Tony Goldwyn

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a limited series examining the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century.

Starring: Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson

Inventing Anna

Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.

Starring: Julia Garner

Joe vs Carole

Carole Baskin, a big cat rescuer, sets out on a crusade to end GW Zoo owner Joe Exotic’s animal shows and cub-breeding business. When Joe’s livelihood is threatened, he retaliates, inciting a 10-year feud between the two big cat lovers that finds them becoming sworn enemies.

Starring: John Cameron Mitchell, Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley

The Kings Of Napa

The Kings of Napa focuses on a Napa Valley vineyard owned by the Kings, an aspirational African American family whose wealth and status lands them on the society pages. The business has brought much success, but following the patriarch’s exit, his children must grapple for the reigns to the kingdom.

Starring: Ebonee Noel, Karen LeBlanc, Rance Nix, Yaani King Mondschein, Ashlee Brian, Devika Parikh, Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Landscapers

This psychodrama is a love story of an ordinary married British couple and their horrifying secrets. The couple is suddenly thrust into the center of an extraordinary investigation after two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in England.

Starring: Olivia Colman, David Thewlis, Daniel Rigby, Kate O’Flynn, Dipo Ola, Samuel Anderson

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey

Ptolemy Grey is an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends, and even himself. When a new treatment is discovered that can restore his dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future.

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Dominique Fishback, Damon Gupton, Walton Goggins, Cynthia Kay McWilliams, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Benson Miller

Lisey’s Story

Lisey’s Story follows Lisey Landon two years after the death of her husband, novelist Scott Landon. A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.

Starring: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Dane Dehaan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joan Allen

Love Life

This romantic comedy anthology series follows interconnected millennials searching for their soulmates – while trying to learn from their mistakes and heartbreaks along the way.

Starring: William Jackson Harper

MAID

After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.

Starring: Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose

Midnight Mass

The arrival of a charismatic young priest brings glorious miracles, ominous mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town desperate to believe.

Starring: Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

Set in the year 1844, Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail follows an idealistic small-town preacher who teams up with a wanted outlaw and an adventurous prairie wife to lead a wagon train west on the Oregon Trail across an American landscape fraught with promise and peril.

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass

Modern Love

Love breaks all the rules. Each episode of this anthology series brings to life different stories of relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations — all inspired by true events.

Starring: Gbenga Akinnagbe, Zane Pais, Marquis Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Garrett Hedlund, Kit Harington, Tobias Menzies, Zoe Chao, Lulu Wilson, Dominique Fishback, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, Sophie Okonedo

Moon Knight

Steven Grant, who is plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, discovers he has Dissociative Identity Disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. Thrust into a deadly mystery among powerful Egyptian gods, Steven/Marc must confront enemies while navigating their complex identities.

Starring: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

The Offer

The Offer is a limited series based on producer Albert S. Ruddy’s never-before-seen experiences of making The Godfather.

Starring: Miles Teller, Juno Temple, Justin Chambers, Colin Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Matthew Goode, Patrick Gallo

Pam & Tommy

Set in the early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy tells the true story of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee sex tape. The series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity.

Starring: Sebastian Stan, Lily James

Pistol

Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution.

Starring: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon

The Premise

The Premise uses comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era. The Premise combines comedic premises with dramatic performances.

Starring: Ben Platt, Daniel Dae Kim, Lola Kirke

The Pursuit Of Love

The Pursuit of Love follows the friendship between cousins Linda and Fanny, which will be put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart.

Starring: Lily James, Emily Beecham, Dominic West

Roar

Roar offers a portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways.

Starring: Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo, Betty Gilpin, Nicole Kidman Issa Rae, Fivel Stewart, Meera Syal, Merrit Wever

Scenes From A Marriage

This limited series explores the dilemmas of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary couple, who ultimately know their marriage isn’t being torn apart by any one event or flaw.

Starring: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac

The Shrink Next Door

The story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around – then took it over. When he meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them – and what happens when they get crossed.

Starring: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn

Slasher: Flesh & Blood

Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer.

Starring: AJ Simmons, Alex Ozerov, Chris Jacot, Jeananne Goosen, Paula Brancati, Rachel Crawford, Sabrina Grdevich, Sydney Meyer, Breton Lalama, Corteon Moore, Nataliya Rodina, Patrice Goodman, David Cronenberg

The Staircase

The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson (Toni Collette).

Starring: Colin Firth, Toni Collette

Station Eleven

This post-apocalyptic saga follows the survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew – while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Starring: Himesh Patel, Mackenzie Davis

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

The roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.

Starring: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Babak Tafti, Bridget Gao-Hollitt, Elisabeth Shue, Uma Thurman

Swimming With Sharks

When Lou starts her internship for Joyce, she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer. In truth, Lou has been obsessed with Joyce for a long time and will do anything to get close to her… even kill.

Starring: Diane Kruger, Kiernan Shipka, Gerardo Celasco, Finn Jones

The Thing About Pam

The Thing About Pam is the dramatized retelling of Betsy Faria’s murder. Renée Zellweger embodies the outsized personality of Pam Hupp who was eventually charged for her murder while incarcerated for another. Keith Morrison narrates as the show reveals Hupp’s diabolical scheme to manipulate those around her.

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, Mac Brandt

Time

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in this depiction of prison life in the modern British penal system. The series follows an inmate and an officer, both trapped by mistakes that any one of us could have made.

Starring: Sean Bean, Stephen Graham

True Story

A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.

Starring: Kevin Hart, Wesley Snipes

Two Sentence Horror Stories

This psychological horror anthology series features a different sub-genre of horror in each episode. Centering on everyday people and diverse, intersectional perspectives, the half-hour series tackles provocative social and cultural issues that exist within our modern society.

Starring: Donald Heng, Michael Ayres, Naomi King, Savannah Basley, Trevor Lerner, Andres Collantes, Michel Issa Rubio, Zak Santiago, Valin Shinyei, Tim Perez, Sandra Flores, Isaiah Ramirez, Magda Ochoa, Jose Vargas, Christina Orjalo, Sophia Reid-Gantzert, Matthew James Dowden, Paula Lindberg, Rami Kahlon, Romaine Waite, Alaysia Jackson, Erin Karpluk, BJ Harrison, Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Sarah Himadeh, Samer Salem, Michael Benyaer, Chris River, Rashi Grewal, Dejan Loyola, Munish Sharma, Requell Jodeah, Mapuana Makia, Leanne Khol Young, Eva Brooke Baker, Peter Shinkoda, Remy Marthaller, Nani Browne, Keilani Elizabeth Rose, Jason McKinnon, Jacqueline Robbins, Joyce Robbins, Matthew Kevin Anderson

Under The Banner Of Heaven

Under The Banner Of Heaven follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah.

Starring: Andrew Garfield

A Very British Scandal

A Very British Scandal explores the legal case of the marriage and divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy). Vilified by the press and the judiciary, the Duchess’s fall from grace was relished by British society.

Starring: Claire Foy, Paul Bettany

We Own This City

Chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, We Own This City examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.

Starring: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Josh Charles, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jamie Hector, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, McKinley Belcher, Dagmara Dominczyk

WeCrashed

Adam Neumann is a young entrepreneur finding his path in the business world when he meets Rebekah, who inspires him to launch a company.

Starring: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway

The White Lotus

The social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort that follows the vacations of various hotel guests as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. With each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

Starring: Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Molly Shannon, Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Natasha Rothwell, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Fred Hechinger

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?

Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter star in this adaptation of the 1934 Agatha Christie novel, Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?. The limited series follows two amateur sleuths as they set out to find the meaning behind a dead man’s mysterious final words.

Starring: Will Poulter, Lucy Boynton

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window

Mixing wine, pills, casseroles and an overactive imagination, Anna obsesses over a hunky neighbor across the street and witnesses a murder.

Starring: Tom Riley, Kristen Bell

Women Of The Movement

Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear, Mamie became an activist for justice and igniting the civil rights movement.

Starring: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, Julia McDermott

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominations through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?