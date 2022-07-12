2022 Emmy nominations report: Who made the cut? [UPDATING LIVE]

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, July 12. So who came out on top, and who failed to make the cut? Check out the complete list of nominations here.

Presented by the industry professionals who make up the Television Academy, these awards honor the best television and streaming programs that aired from June 2021 through May 2022. And it’s a drastically different landscape than it was last year. “The Crown” dominated the 2021 kudos, achieving an unprecedented clean sweep of the drama categories during the prime time telecast. But the Netflix historical series didn’t premiere any new episodes during this eligibility period, so we’re guaranteed a different slate of winners, though not necessarily brand new winners.

The big winner of 2020, “Succession,” was eligible again after taking a year off, as were other shows that went on long hiatuses like “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” and “Stranger Things.” In the comedy races, meanwhile, 2021 Best Comedy Series winner “Ted Lasso” and Best Comedy Actress, Writing, and Directing champ “Hacks” were eligible to return, but so were a slew of other Emmy favorites that were off the air for a while, often due to COVID production delays: “Atlanta,” “Barry,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Russian Doll.”

It’ll be a month before academy members vote for the winners from August 12 to August 22. Then the lion’s share of awards will be handed out during two Creative Arts ceremonies taking place on Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. The top prizes will finally be handed out the following Monday, September 12, during a prime time broadcast airing at 8:00pm Eastern (5:00pm Pacific) on NBC.