2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See all 48 Best TV Movie contenders from ‘Adventures in Christmasing’ to ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas’

The made-for-TV movie was a programming staple for the broadcast networks in the 1970s and 1980s. While it fell out of favor in the 1990s and was even dropped as an Emmy Awards category for three years beginning in 2011, it has been on an upswing as of late. This year, 48 telefilms are in contention for the five nominations that will be revealed on July 12; last year, only 41 TV movies were submitted.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 27 to cast their 2022 Emmy Awards nominations ballots for their favorite TV movies. In the past, voters were limited in the number of telefilms that they could put forth. In 2017, that cap (which was usually 10 per category) was lifted. And, as opposed to the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Adventures In Christmasing

Parker Baldwin, a successful talk show host, finds her Christmas plans change when she is persuaded to spend three days in the wild with television survivalist Finn Holt. They find themselves stranded in the wild with no food, shelter or ability to communicate, they realize life is the greatest adventure.

Starring: Adrian Holmes, Kim Fields, Kel Mitchell, Eva Marcille, Jonathan Silverman

Bingo Hell

A feisty senior citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in gruesome ways.

Starring: Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell

Birds Of Paradise

Kate is an aspiring ballerina given a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris. Upon arrival her confidence is tested by fellow dancer Marine who recently lost her brother. While confrontational at first, their relationship evolves into an emotionally charged, competitive union beset by lies and sexual awakening.

Starring: Diana Silvers, Kristine Froseth

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas foreevah!

Starring: Krysta Rodriguez, RuPaul Charles, Anna Maria Horsford, Andy Ridings

Black As Night

A resourceful teenage girl driven by revenge, alongside her trusted friends, spends her summer battling vampires terrorizing her city of New Orleans.

Starring: Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp

Book Of Love

Unsuccessful English writer Henry’s novel is a surprise hit in Mexico. Upon arrival for a promotional tour, Henry discovers the reason behind his novel’s popularity – Mexican translator Maria has rewritten his dull book into a steamy erotic novel. As tempers flare between them, the sparks begin to fly.

Starring: Sam Claflin, Verónica Echegui

Bottle Monster

An alcoholic mother trying to flee her life, moves to a new house with her young son where she must battle her addiction as she is confronted by a real-life monster.

Starring: Billie Proffitt, Willie Aames, Ryker Overacker, Liam Attridge, Kim Estes, Tammie Baird

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is a hybrid live-action/CG animated action-comedy that catches up with the former television stars, the much-loved chipmunks Chip and Dale, in modern-day Los Angeles.

Starring: Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, Kiki Layne

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House. The Christmas House sequel is a multi-generational, multi-cultural story that captures the rich, complexity of the human experience and what it means to be a part of a family.

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams, Sharon Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett, Brad Harder, Mattia Castrillo

A Clusterfünke Christmas

A Clüsterfünke Christmas is a parody of the traditional TV holiday romance that follows a go- getter real estate exec from New York City who heads to a small town to buy the quaint Clüsterfünke Inn and transform it into a mega-resort.

Starring: Vella Lovell, Cheyenne Jackson ,Ryan McPartlin, Nils Hognestad, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer

Crush

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like.

Starring: Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Michelle Buteau, Megan Mullally

Don’t Hang Up

Inspired by the true story of a man who gets a phone call claiming his daughter has been kidnapped, demanding ransom, hurling him into a twisted 24-hour odyssey to life’s edge, and the meaning of everything that matters.

Starring: Wendell Pierce, Lauren Holly, Eden Cupid

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends To Die For

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For follows Hollis Morgan, an ex-con turned amateur sleuth who sets out to investigate a series of murders at her book club before she becomes the next victim.

Starring: Toni Braxton

The Fallout

Bolstered by new friendships forged under sudden and tragic circumstances, high schooler Vada begins to reinvent herself, while re-evaluating her relationships with her family, friends and her view of the world.

Starring: Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, Lumi Pollack, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen, Shailene Woodley

Fistful Of Vengeance

A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok.

Starring: Lewis Tan, Iko Uwais

Fresh

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and, given her frustration with dating apps, she takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten. However, she finds that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.

Starring: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan

Gone Mom: The Disappearance Of Jennifer Dulos

The story of Jennifer Dulos, the wealthy, Connecticut mother-of-five who mysteriously vanished during a contentious custody dispute with her husband Fotis. After she disappeared, Fotis claimed Jennifer staged her own disappearance. Despite his assertions, Fotis was charged with murder and later committed suicide.

Starring: Annabeth Gish, Warren Christie

Hip Hop Family Christmas

Hip-Hop’s most famous family agrees to participate in a live Christmas television special to address negative press and soften their image.

Starring: Ne-Yo, Keri Hilson, Terrence J, Serayah, MC Lyte, Redman, Valerie Pettiford, Jodi Lynn O’Keefe

A Holiday In Harlem

Fortune 500 business executive Jazmin is known for two things: turning fledgling businesses into profit producers at record-breaking speeds and avoiding Christmas in her hometown of Harlem.

Starring: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford

Hot Mess Holiday

When a young finance exec is dumped by her cheating fiancé during Diwali, her bestie is determined to help her get lit. They embark on a wild adventure to party across Chicago, but when they come into possession of a multi-million dollar diamond, their antics place their posse in danger.

Starring: Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel, Kunal Dudheker

The House

Across different eras, a poor family, an anxious developer and a fed-up landlady become tied to the same mysterious house in this animated dark comedy.

Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Matthew Goode, Susan Wokoma, Jarvis Cocker, Mark Heap, Mia Goth

The Housewives Of The North Pole

After years of friendship, a very public falling out leaves housewives Diana and Trish going against each other in the house decorating competition in North Pole, Vermont.

Starring: Betsy Brandt, Kyle Richards

I Want You Back

Peter and Emma were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments—marriage, kids, houses in the suburbs— until their respective partners dumped them. Horrified to learn the loves of their lives had already moved on, Peter and Emma hatch a hilarious plan to win back their exes with unexpected results.

Starring: Charlie Day, Jenny Slate

Jolt

A bouncer with a slightly murderous anger-management problem that she controls with an electrode-lined vest goes on a revenge-fueled rampage to find the killer of first guy she’s ever fallen for. The cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Stanley Tucci, Bobby Cannavale, Laverne Cox, Susan Sarandon

A Kiss Before Christmas

Ethan wishes his life was different and wakes up to find everything’s changed – he’s not married to Joyce, he doesn’t have kids and he’s his company’s CEO. To get his life back, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas.

Starring: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

Let’s Get Merried

A bachelorette weekend at a Christmas-themed adventure park gets all kinds of holly jolly when a hardpartying, down-on-her-luck, holiday-hater decides to get married. That day. To a man she has yet to meet. But first… drinks!

Starring: Mishel Prada, Xosha Roquemore, Tahj Mowry, Nicolette Pearse, Nicole Power, Savannah Basley

List Of A Lifetime

After Brenda is diagnosed with breast cancer, she finds her daughter Talia she gave up for adoption. After meeting, they create a bucket list for Brenda and through their journey, Brenda discovers a meaningful relationship with Talia she didn’t know she needed, and a reason to fight for her life.

Starring: Kelly Hu, Shannen Doherty, Sylvia Kwan, Patricia Velasquez

Madres

Expecting their first child, a Mexican-American couple move to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family.

Starring: Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra

The Manor

After suffering a mild stroke, Judith Albright reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents.

Starring: Barbara Hershey

Miracles Across 125th Street

After battling drug addiction, a Harlem rapper returns to his family’s church to confront his past on Christmas Eve.

Starring: Nick Cannon, Chrisette Michele, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, D.C. Young Fly, Marsha Warfield, Luenell, Jim Jones, Rickey Smiley, Tommy Davidson, Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, Bruce Bruce, Akon, Bobb’e J. Thompson, Destiny Renee Boyd, Connor Finnerty, Ashley Adair, Todrick Hall, Rahja Fuller, Jarun “YM” Jones, Santwon McCray, AJBoogie, Golden Cannon, AJ Bernard, Cosme Flores, Cameron J. Wright, Teyana Taylor, Morris Day, Fred Hammond, Lil’ Kim

Our Christmas Journey

As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, Aloma Wright, Hilda Martin

Psych 3: This Is Gus

In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Dulé Hill) go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s (Jazmyn Simon) estranged husband, as Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.

Starring: James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, Corbin Bernsen

Ray Donovan: The Movie

A showdown decades in the making brings the Donovan family legacy full circle. As the events that made Ray who he is today finally come to light, the Donovans find themselves drawn back to Boston to face the past.

Starring: Liev Schreiber

Reba McEntire’s Christmas In Tune

Years after their personal and professional breakup, the singing duo of Georgia (Reba McEntire) and Joe Winter (John Schneider) agree to reunite after their daughter, Belle (Candice King), asks them to participate in a Christmas Charity concert, only to find themselves getting back in tune on stage and off.

Starring: Reba McEntire, John Schneider

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to land at Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

Starring: Thomas Lennon, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Mary Birdsong

Safe Room

Safe Room centers on widow Lila Jackson and her autistic son Ian. After Ian accidentally witnesses and records a murder, Lila becomes embroiled in a deadly struggle to protect her son. Locked in a panic room, they must use all of their strength and intelligence to survive a home invasion.

Starring: Nicole Ari Parker, Drea de Matteo, Nik Sanchez, Boris Kodjoe, Mackenzie Astin

Sex Appeal

Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (“nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality.

Starring: Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Henderson, Fortune Feimster

Single All The Way

Desperate to avoid his family’s judgment about his perpetual single status, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to join him for the holidays and pretend they’re now in a relationship. But when Peter’s mother sets him up on a blind date with James, her handsome trainer, the plan goes awry.

Starring: Michael Urie, Kathy Najimy, Philemon Chambers, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Macfarlane, Jennifer Robertson

The Sky Is Everywhere

17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.

Starring: Grace Kaufman, Pico Alexander, Jacques Colimon, Jason Segel, Cherry Jones, Julia Schlaepfer, Havana Liu, Jiyoung Oh

The Survivor

The true story of Harry Haft, who after being sent to Auschwitz, survived not only the unspeakable horrors of the camp, but the gladiatorial boxing spectacle he was forced to perform with fellow prisoners for his captor’s amusement. Haft’s driven by his quest to reunite with the woman he loves.

Starring: Ben Foster, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, Danny DeVito, John Leguizamo, Vicky Krieps

Three Months

Caleb, a South Florida teen, loves his camera, his weed and his grandmother. On the eve of his high school graduation, everything changes when he’s exposed to HIV. While he waits three months for his results, Caleb finds love in the most unlikely of places in this coming-of-age comedy-drama.

Starring: Troye Sivan, Viveik Kalra, Ellen Burstyn, Judy Greer

Torn From Her Arms

Amidst the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, Torn From Her Arms depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated at the border as a part of the Administration’s Zero Tolerance Policy.

Starring: Judy Reyes, Fátima Molina, Camila Nuñez, Vicky Araico, Daniel Martinez, Eduardo Victoria, Fiona Palomo, Ryman Sneed, Gloria Reuben

The Valet

Movie star Olivia faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent. The hard-working valet Antonio accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up.

Starring: Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, Max Greenfield, Betsy Brandt

The Voyeurs

A young couple find themselves becoming interested in the sex life of their neighbors across the street. What starts as an innocent curiosity turns into an unhealthy obsession, after they discover that one neighbor is cheating. Temptation and desire cause their lives to become tangled together leading to deadly consequences.

Starring: Justice Smith, Sydney Sweeney

The Waltons’ Homecoming

Set in 1933, The Waltons’ Homecoming is told through the eyes of John Boy. When a storm threatens John Sr.’s arrival on Christmas Eve, Olivia sends John Boy out into the night to find his daddy – a journey that will change John Boy’s life forever.

Starring: Bellamy Young, Logan Shroyer, Richard Thomas, Ben Lawson, Marcelle LeBlanc, Christian Finlayson, Tatum Matthews, Samuel Goergen, Callaway Corrick, Rebecca Koon, Alpha Trivette, Marilyn McCoo, Billy Davis, Jr.

The Wedding Veil

The first installment of a trilogy in which three longtime friends discover an antique veil fabled to unite its bearer with her true love. After discovering a long-lost painting, museum curator Avery and board member Peter investigate the artwork’s origins as they plan a charity fundraiser to unveil its restoration.

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Wrath centers on single lawyer Chastity and the smart and handsome Xavier, who seems to her like the perfect partner. As his affection turns to obsession, Chastity must fight to save herself from his jealousy and wrath.

Starring: Michelle Williams, Antonio Cupo, Romeo Miller, Tina Knowles-Lawson

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Following the Clarke family’s first holiday together after their patriarch Mitch has passed away, Zoey attempts to re-create the perfect Christmas, but finds that walking a mile in her father’s shoes is a lot more complicated than she ever imagined.

Starring: Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, Mary Steenburgen, Alex Newell, Bernadette Peters

