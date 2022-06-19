2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See all eight Variety Sketch Series contenders from ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ to ‘Ziwe’

With the proliferation of both talk shows and sketch programs, the TV academy decided to split the variety series category at the Emmy Awards into two separate categories in 2015 to better recognize achievements in both these genres. This year’s entrant total is remarkably low at just eight; this is down by one from last year. There were 14 in 2020, 20 in 2019, and 19 in 2018. Although only two series on the list below will reap bids this year, the odds for each entry are still pretty good.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 27 to cast their ballots for their favorite variety sketch shows. In the past, voters were limited in the number of such shows that they could put forth; in 2017, that cap (which was usually 10 per category) was lifted. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

PAUSE With Sam Jay

Saturday Night Live

That Damn Michael Che

True Story With Ed And Randall

Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Ziwe

