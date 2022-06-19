2022 Emmy nominations ballot: See all 19 Variety Talk Series contenders from ‘Conan’ to ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

With the proliferation of both talk shows and sketch programs, the TV academy decided to split the Emmy Awards variety series category into two separate categories in 2015 to better recognize achievements in both these genres. This year, there are 19 shows vying for spots in the Best Variety Talk Series lineup. There were 20 last year, 24 in 2020, and 20 in 2019. Four of the series listed below will reap bids this year, making the odds for each entry pretty good.

All 22,000 plus voting members of the TV academy have until June 27 to cast their ballots for their favorite variety talk shows. In the past, voters were limited in the number of such shows that they could put forth; in 2017, that cap (which was usually 10 per category) was lifted. Unlike at the Oscars, voters for the Emmys do not rank their choices and nominees are determined by a simple tally.

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Desus & Mero

E! News’ Nightly Pop

Friday Night Vibes

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Half In The Bag

Hart To Heart

The House

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Sisaundra Show

Tha God’s Honest Truth With Charlamagne Tha God

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

