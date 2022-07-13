Fess up: Which 2022 Emmy nominee(s) have you never watched — and will you start now? [POLL]

In this era of Peak TV, there is simply way too much content out there for one person to binge. That’s why the Emmy Awards are so important, as they narrow the focus and let viewers know which shows they should focus on. Now that the Television Academy has announced its slate of 2022 Emmy nominees, are there any Best Comedy Series or Best Drama Series contenders that you have never watched? Come on, fess up — we’re all friends here!

BEST COMEDY SERIES NOMINEES

“Abbott Elementary”

Season 1 of ABC’s school mockumentary is nominated for seven Emmys including lead actress Quinta Brunson, supporting actresses Janelle James Abbott and Sheryl Lee Ralph, supporting actor Tyler James Williams and writing (“Pilot”).

“Barry”

Season 3 of HBO’s hitman-turned-actor comedy is nominated for 14 Emmys including lead actor Bill Hader, supporting actors Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler, directing (“710N”) and writing (“710N” and “Starting Now”).

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Season 11 of HBO’s long-running laffer is nominated for four Emmys.

“Hacks”

Season 2 of HBO Max’s comedy about a legendary comedian is nominated for 17 Emmys including lead actress Jean Smart, supporting actress Hannah Einbinder, guest actresses Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom Harris, Laurie Metcalf and Kaitlin Olson, guest actor Christopher McDonald, directing (“There Will Be Blood”) and writing (“The One, the Only”).

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video’s dramedy about a 1950s stand-up comic is nominated for 12 Emmys including lead actress Rachel Brosnahan, supporting actress Alex Borstein and supporting actor Tony Shalhoub.

“Only Murders in the Building”

Season 1 of Hulu’s whodunnit murder mystery is nominated for 17 Emmys including lead actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, guest actress Jane Lynch, guest actor Nathan Lane, directing (“True Crime” and “The Boy from 6B”) and writing (“True Crime”).

“Ted Lasso”

Season 2 of Apple’s uplifting sports comedy is nominated for 20 Emmys including lead actor Jason Sudeikis, supporting actresses Sarah Niles, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham, supporting actors Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed, guest actress Harriet Walter, guest actors James Lance and Sam Richardson, directing (“No Weddings and a Funeral”) and writing (“No Weddings and a Funeral”).

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Season 3 of FX’s vampire romp is nominated for seven Emmys including writing (“The Casino” and “The Wellness Center”).

BEST DRAMA SERIES NOMINEES

“Better Call Saul”

Season 6 of AMC’s “Breaking Bad” prequel is nominated for seven Emmys including lead actor Bob Odenkirk, supporting actress Rhea Seehorn and writing (“Plan and Execution”).

“Euphoria”

Season 2 of HBO’s intimate addiction drama is nominated for 16 Emmys including lead actress Zendaya, supporting actress Sydney Sweeney, guest actress Martha Kelly and guest actor Colman Domingo.

“Ozark”

Season 4 of Netflix’s drug cartel series is nominated for 13 Emmys including lead actor Jason Bateman, lead actress Laura Linney, supporting actress Julia Garner, guest actor Tom Pelphrey, directing (“A Hard Way to Go”) and writing (“A Hard Way to Go”).

“Severance”

Season 1 of Apple’s sci-fi masterpiece is nominated for 14 Emmys including lead actor Adam Scott, supporting actress Patricia Arquette, supporting actors John Turturro and Christopher Walken, directing (“The We We Are”) and writing (“The We We Are”).

“Squid Game”

Season 1 of Netflix’s Korean survival drama is nominated for 14 Emmys including lead actor Lee Jung-jae, supporting actress Jung Ho-yeon, supporting actors Park Hae-soo and Oh Yeong-su, guest actress Lee You-mi, directing (“Red Light, Green Light”) and writing (“One Lucky Day”).

“Stranger Things”

Season 4 of Netflix’s blockbuster 1980s throwback is nominated for 13 Emmys.

“Succession”

Season 3 of HBO’s spoiled rich family drama is nominated for 25 Emmys including lead actors Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, supporting actresses J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, supporting actors Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen, guest actresses Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter, guest actors Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard, directing (“All the Bells Say,” “The Disruption” and “Too Much Birthday”) and writing (“All the Bells Say”).

“Yellowjackets”

Season 1 of Showtime’s plane crash program is nominated for seven Emmys including lead actress Melanie Lynskey, supporting actress Christina Ricci, directing (“Pilot”) and writing (“Pilot” and “F Sharp”).

