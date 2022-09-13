Emmys 2022 winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Vera_Sokolyanskaya for a terrific score of 88.00% when predicting the Emmys 2022 winners on Monday night. Our top scorer is just ahead of several people who scored 84.00% and has a great point score of 23,142 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 3,500 people worldwide predicted these 2022 Emmys champs for the ceremony hosted in downtown Los Angeles hosted by Kenan Thompson with our top scorer getting 22 of 25 categories correct. That included several tough ones such as “Ted Lasso” for Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Comedy Directing (“No Weddings and a Funeral”).

SEE Emmys 2022 complete list of winners in all categories

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 14 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place with 80.00% correct. Tom O’Neil is next with 76.00%. Riley Chow and Charlie Bright are then tied at 72.00%. Tied at 68.00% are Matt Noble, Chris Beachum and Rob Licuria. Marcus James Dixon is then tied with Daniel Montgomery, Susan Wloszczyna, Kaitlin Thomas, Joyce Eng, and Christopher Rosen at 64.00%. Denton Davidson is then at 56.00%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Oscar odds for Best Picture Who will win?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions