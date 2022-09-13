Emmys 2022: Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) tops all Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Tom O’Neil for an excellent score of 76.00% when predicting the Emmys 2022 winners on Monday night. Our top scorer is best among 25 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,500 people worldwide predicted these 2022 Emmys champs for the ceremony in downtown Los Angeles hosted by Kenan Thompson with our top scorer getting 19 of 25 categories correct. That included several tough ones such as “Ted Lasso” (Best Comedy Series) and Lee Jung-jae (Best Drama Actor for “Squid Game”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our other Experts predicting, Marcus Jones (IndieWire) and Kelly Lawler (USA Today) are next at 72.00%. Following are Peter Travers (ABC), Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Clayton Davis (Variety) and Nikki Novak (Fandango) who are tied at 68.00%. Tied at 64.00% are Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Eric Deggans (NPR), Ben Travers (IndieWire) and Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby). Pete Hammond (Deadline Hollywood) is then tied with Hanh Nguyen (Salon) and Ken Tucker at 60.00%. Jazz Tangcay (Variety) is then at 56.00%. Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) scored 52.00%. Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Keith Simanton (IMDb) and Susan King (Gold Derby) follow with 48.00%. Ed Martin (Media Village) and Lynn Elber (Associated Press) are tied at 44.00%. Tim Gray (Variety) scored 32.00%. Mary Murphy (Gold Derby) is next with 28.00%. Matt Roush (TV Guide Magazine) scored 70.83% but did not predict all categories.

