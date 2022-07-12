Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Ben Travers (Indiewire) are best Emmy Experts

Congratulations to our Experts Wilson Morales (BlackFilmandTV) and Ben Travers (Indiewire) for each scoring an excellent 75.00% when predicting the 2022 Emmys nominees on Tuesday. They are best among 29 Experts, journalists who cover the entertainment industry throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 4,400 people worldwide predicted these Primetime nominations for 25 categories with 157 nominee slots. Our top scorers got 117 of those slots correct.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the other 27 Experts predicting, Marcus Jones finishes at 73.08% followed by a tie at 72.44% for Mary Murphy (Gold Derby) and Peter Travers (ABC). Lynn Elber (Associated Press) is next at 71.79% and then a tie at 71.15% for Clayton Davis (Variety) and Joyce Eng (Gold Derby). We then have a five-way tie at 70.51% for Pete Hammond (Deadline), Matthew Jacobs (Thrillist), Ed Martin (Media Village), Jazz Tangcay (Variety) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire).

Hanh Nguyen (Salon), Christopher Rosen (Gold Derby) and Ken Tucker follow at 69.87% and then a tie for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby) and Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby) at 69.95%. A tie at 66.67% is next for Kelly Lawler (USA Today) and Matt Roush (TV Guide). Tied at 66.03% are Jen Chaney (Vulture) and Keith Simanton (IMDb).

Not completing all prediction slots were: Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) at 63.46%, Susan King (Gold Derby) at 62.18%, Eric Deggans (NPR) at 58.97%, Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes) at 68.59%, Tim Gray (Variety) at 47.44%, Shawn Edwards (WDAF) at 53.21% and Matt Webb Mitovich (TVLine) at 19.23%.

