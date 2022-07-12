2022 Emmy nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User migue1reyes for an outstanding score of 78.21% when predicting the 2022 Emmys nominees on Tuesday. Our top scorer is actually tied with Nacho and Lasse_Galsgaard at that percentage but has a better point score of 52,665 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Over 4,400 people worldwide predicted these Primetime nominations for 25 categories with 157 nominee slots. Our top scorer got 122 of those slots correct, including some tough ones like “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (Comedy Series), Tyler James Williams for “Abbott Elementary” (Comedy Supporting Actor), Adam Scott for “Severance” (Drama Actor), Park Hae-soo for “Squid Game” (Drama Supporting Actor) and Himesh Patel for “Station Eleven” (Limited Actor).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For our 14 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Paul Sheehan is in first place at 75.64%. Matt Noble is next at 74.36% and then Riley Chow at 73.08%. Daniel Montgomery follows at 72.44% and then a tie for Joyce Eng and Kaitlin Thomas at 71.15%. Charles Bright is next at 70.51% and then a three-way tie at 69.87% for Marcus Dixon, Christopher Rosen and myself. Denton Davidson and Tom O’Neil are tied at 67.95%. Next are Rob Licuria at 66.03% and Susan Wloszczyna at 63.46%. See Editors’ scores.

