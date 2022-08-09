Emmy Experts slugfest: Can ‘Abbott Elementary’ take down ‘Ted Lasso’? [WATCH]

“Abbott Elementary” made the grade at the Television Critics Association Awards over the weekend, winning four awards, including Program of the Year. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss what — if anything — this means for its chances at the Emmys.

The ABC sitcom has “only” seven Emmy nominations — not even half of defending champ and frontrunner “Ted Lasso’s” haul of 20 — and missed key categories like directing and editing, and several of its Best Comedy Series rivals are also in the double digits (“Hacks” and “Only Murders in the Building” each have 17 bids and “Barry” has 14), but it’s hard to deny its ascendant momentum. It’s also short, with 22-minute episodes, so it’s not hard for voters to catch up before final voting starts on Friday. But is that enough for it to claim Best Comedy Series?

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: Could Kaitlyn Dever upset Jennifer Coolidge?

Creator and star Quinta Brunson, who won Individual Achievement in Comedy at TCA, is also on the rise in the comedy actress and writing Emmy odds, both of which are currently topped by defending champ “Hacks.” Will Brunson really hand Jean Smart her first loss in a comedy category?

Elsewhere, we discuss why there probably won’t be a comedy sweeper this year and why things are breaking nicely for Bill Hader to finally win directing for “Barry.”

Timestamps:

Intro and TCA Awards (0:00)

Best Comedy Series (4:55)

Best Comedy Actress and Writing (24:43)

Best Comedy Actor and Directing (27:55)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress and Actor (30:14)

Other thoughts (34:30)

