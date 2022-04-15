Emmy Experts Typing: Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Julia’ cook up Best Comedy Series nominations?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, we take a serious look at some of the new comedies in the running.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back to typing and ready to LOL? This week, we’re focusing on the comedy categories at the Emmy Awards, where last year’s undisputed champion “Ted Lasso” will face a barrage of serious competition if it wants to repeat as the top show. This week, ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” and HBO Max’s “Minx” wrapped up critically acclaimed seasons, while HBO Max also released the first trailer for “Hacks,” which is set to return on May 12. Also: The streamer’s 2020 breakout “The Flight Attendant” geared up (wheels’d up?) for its second season, coming April 21. This in addition to the return of “Barry” (April 24), the continued run of “Atlanta,” new episodes of “Julia,” the premiere of “Russian Doll” (April 20). What I’m typing is that there are a lot of laughs currently available. With the caveats that television is more diffuse than ever (as you’ve accurately said, we live in an age of Mass TV) and that “Ted Lasso” remains the favorite until proven otherwise, what do you think about this year’s comedy slate? I don’t know that it can win, but I’m bullish on “Abbott Elementary,” which combines the best of “Parks and Recreation” and “Modern Family” but feels fresh thanks to the novelty of a network comedy series that has actually reached into the discourse. People are talking about this show, and with good reason: It’s super funny and has a bunch of characters who feel borderline iconic — chief among them Janelle James as principal Ava and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, the no-nonsense kindergarten teacher. I’ve got both of them in my supporting actress predictions, and made room for star and creator Quinta Brunson in my Best Comedy Actress picks. I don’t know that “Abbott Elementary” can win Best Comedy Series, but I’m not counting it out either. There’s a kindness to the show that feels in conversation with the thing that people really liked about “Ted Lasso” in Season 1 — and the fact that it’s about a group of teachers trying to do their best in difficult circumstances lends it a bit of real-world narrative oomph. Joyce, what do you think? Does “Abbott Elementary” have what it takes to run past “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” to win Best Comedy Series? Or am simply under the spell of desking?

joyceeng: First of all, “Desking” is easily “Abbott Elementary’s” best episode of Season 1 and it absolutely needs to be one of the show’s episode submissions if it makes it into series. I’ve had it in my series lineup and every day I feel slightly better about it rather than the other way around. “Abbott” is a rare broadcast hit in this day and age that’s sharp, hilarious and heartwarming without being saccharine, and it can be the annual broadcast representative in the top eight (no offense to the departing “Black-ish”). I have it in for series, Brunson, James and Ralph (who appreciates the love!), which is only half hopedicting. On its worst day, I think it can still swing a writing nom and Brunson in actress since the Emmys have a thing for auteurs who star in their own shows (see: Pamela Adlon, Issa Rae, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Natasha Lyonne, Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, etc.). Winning series is a tougher task, but let’s cross that bridge when we get to it. Even though freshman shows “Ted Lasso” and “Hacks” dominated last year, we also saw how easily voters defaulted to familiar names or shows with high visibility (hi, “Emily in Paris”) to fill out their ballots. In other words, it’s hard for a ton of new shows, let alone acclaimed new shows, to break through, and this year, like you’ve listed, there’s an avalanche of returning shows and past nominees and winners. But “Abbott” is not time-consuming or a slog — it’s an easy watch with 22-minute episodes, similar to the equally breezy “Minx.” Not to make this about me because I loathe being the center of attention, but “Abbott” is named after Brunson’s sixth grade teacher, Joyce Abbott, and “Minx’s” lead character is named Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond). Is it a coincidence that two of the best new shows of the season involve a Joyce?

Christopher Rosen: Is that what we call Joyceing? Let’s talk about “Minx,” which feels like it should be a much bigger deal than it is at the moment. I think that can happen as people catch up with that one — like “Abbott Elementary,” its short episodes are a feature, not a bug — and I’d like to imagine a world where Jake Johnson gets a deserved Best Comedy Actor nomination. He’s doing his typical Jake Johnson stuff mixed with Dennis Farina stuff and it just really works. (Don’t think I won’t privately hopedict a supporting actress nomination for Idara Victor if “Minx” takes flight either.) But let me shift gears and point out a comedy series that is drama-length: “Julia.” For some reason, that show is still a long shot in our odds — but I have to assume that’s a quirk that will work itself out as more people predict that one. It feels like the kind of show that could easily end up with double-digit nominations this year, including in Best Comedy Series, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. In fact, if you told me Sarah Lancashire took a serious run at Jean Smart, I wouldn’t be shocked. Where do you stand on “Julia” at the moment?

joyceeng: I adore “Minx” and “Julia,” which is also an easy watch despite its long episodic runtime. (Are all of my favorite comedies on HBO Max?) “Minx” definitely deserves more love and I was hoping for it to have a “Hacks”-like reception, but maybe people will be more inclined to binge it now that the whole season is out. As I mentioned earlier this week when we got dramatic about drama, what I love most about “Minx” is how it subverts your plot expectations, not in terms of the story itself but the rollout. It covers so much ground in its 35-minute pilot, the longest episode of the season, that most shows would take half a season — or hell, even a full season — to get through (the events of the finale are also something that would happen in, like, a Season 3 closer in another universe). A lot of shows string you along to arrive at the climactic finale, but “Minx” audaciously breezes through story in a way that leaves nobody shortchanged. The supporting characters feel real and full, and I too would support a nom for Victor, whose chemistry with Johnson is 🔥. Johnson should already be a multiple nominee for “New Girl” and I’m trying hard not to just hopedict him. On the other hand, I’ve been predicting Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce for “Julia” since February. We’ve talked about how their interpretations of Julia and Paul Child are different from Meryl Streep’s and Stanley Tucci’s in “Julie & Julia.” Lancashire’s take on America’s top chef reminds me of Amanda Seyfried’s portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout.” Neither is trying to do direct and 100 percent mimicry, but they embody their qualities while also putting their own spin on them. However, I do not yet have “Julia” in series, mostly because I can’t find the room, just like how I don’t have space for Bebe Neuwirth in supporting actress (I desperately want the “Frasier” Emmy reunion though). But HBO Max seems bullish on “Julia” — the pilot is available for free on YouTube and as of this second has 164K views. Could HBO Max claim three comedy series spots between this, “Hacks” and “The Flight Attendant”?

Christopher Rosen: You’ve seen more of “The Flight Attendant” than I have but I’m inclined to say no. “The Flight Attendant” feels like it’s in this no man’s land — not the flashy new show that could draw attention and not the breakout smash that has people hyped for Season 2 (see “Hacks”). I still think our gal Kaley Cuoco makes it in but I don’t have the series. Stop if you’ve heard this before: There are too many shows! So let’s end here with the top spot: You’ve got “Hacks” ahead of “Ted Lasso” and the trailer for “Hacks” this week leaned hard into the fact that Season 1 was an “Emmy Award winning” hit — no hyphens in the HBO Max marketing department. Do you think it can go all the way?

joyceeng: No hyphens over at Hulu either! I think a lot of people — both of us included — have proceeded with caution when it comes to “The Flight Attendant” because it would’ve and could’ve worked so perfectly as a limited series. Season 2 is still a wild, fun ride with some turbulence and another knockout turn from Cuoco, who gets to play multiple versions of Cassie in her Michiel Huisman-free mind palace. One thing that benefits the show is that it is familiar territory for voters, so they can book a return flight on Imperial Atlantic if they get too overwhelmed by the number of new series. Yes, I still have “Hacks” at No. 1, Season 2 unseen. As I’ve previously explained, this is partially to be contrarian (I say this as one of the unanimous votes for Jean Smart), but I do think it can win provided that the sophomore installment nails it and I don’t yet have reason to think it won’t. It’s the only show that’s proven it can beat “Ted” — “Hacks” won WGA and DGA last month over “Ted,” just like how it took writing and directing at the Emmys. There is palpable excitement and anticipation for Season 2, and HBO Max knows it since “Hacks” was the last major returning show to set a premiere date (which we all could’ve guessed anyway since it premiered on May 13 last year). I might have a different answer to “Will ‘Hacks’ win Best Comedy Series?” in five months, but right now, to quote Ava, “I think it will.”

