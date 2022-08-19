Emmy Experts Typing: Does ‘Better Call Saul’ have a better shot than ever of winning its first trophy?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, on the heels of the “Better Call Saul” series finale, we discuss if the AMC drama can finally win its first Emmy.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re in the dog days of summer and the salad days of Emmy season. Voting is happening right now and closes out on Monday, meaning anyone reading this who is fortunate enough to be a member of the Television Academy can be possibly swayed by our words. As She-Hulk might say, what is the responsibility of those with great power? I guess, in this case, to once again stump for Brian Cox and “Succession” and Rhea Seehorn? That’s at least where I’m at, going down with the Cox ship in Best Drama Actor, holding tight on “Succession” in Best Drama Series — on account of the fact that there isn’t a clear runner-up pick that could generate enough enthusiasm to pull off an upset — and Seehorn in Best Drama Supporting Actress. Your beloved “Better Call Saul” wrapped up its legendary run this week with a finale that has to rank among the best-received of the last two decades. I didn’t see one complaint about how Team “BCS” closed out the saga of Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic, and while those last episodes will compete for Emmy honors next year, it feels like we’ve reached the “Saul” apex mountain in terms of coverage. It feels like can’t go two clicks on the internet without running into a story about how “Better Call Saul” rules and how Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk crushed the final season. As we’ve discussed, you’re basically contractually obligated to pick someone other than Seehorn since you’d love to see this borderline hopediction come true. But I do think she can win, especially in a splintered category where passion could win the day in a tight race. But you’re the “Better Call Saul” expert, Joyce. Is this the year it finally breaks through with an Emmy win – and if it does, will that go to Seehorn?

joyceeng: As a “Better Call Saul” stan who’s been burned by the Emmys for seven years, I know better than to be confident in a victory, so I’m still keeping my expectations low. But as I said the other day, the time to win something — anything — is now. These last six episodes — which included THE Carol Burnett — have been flawless, the finale is an all-timer, and, like you said, the buzz has been through the roof. While I think the show will get nominated next year, it has a 0-39 record, so it’s hard to see it sustaining momentum for a full year like “Breaking Bad” did. It’s now or never, and AMC knows it too. The campaign is all in on Odenkirk and Seehorn, who have been everywhere. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host Al Franken gushed over their performances on Tuesday and had Seehorn break down her devastating crying scene in “Waterworks.” They both participated in SAG-AFTRA panels for Emmy nominees — reminder of the voter overlap — during which Odenkirk received praise from Cox and “Better Call Saul” die-hard Adam Scott. But will this love translate to votes? They’re in very competitive categories, but since Seehorn has never been here before, she’s completely untested. Maybe the hardest part for her was getting in? But like you mentioned, my curse means I can’t have her in first. However, I will be lying if I said I have not thought about moving Odenkirk up from fourth, even to first, which feels like a very valid and very weird hopediction. He’s not that far away from No. 3 Jeremy Strong in terms of total first-place votes. What if a come-from-behind upset is Saul’s one last trick?

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: The case for Rhea Seehorn to win for ‘Better Call Saul’

Christopher Rosen: I have thought about Odenkirk too — besides the fact that he’s got the performance to compete with the “Succession” boys and Lee Jung-jae, he has the best narrative of the bunch as well — and I could even make the case. We have some data on Strong-Cox-Lee: at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Critics Choice Awards, Lee won after it was assumed Strong and Cox split the vote. In our odds at the moment, Lee is in first but if the votes for Strong and Cox were combined, the “Succession” actors would emerge victorious. How does Odenkirk factor into all this? Well, if we assume Cox and Strong continue to have separate stanbases among voters, what if Odenkirk becomes the preferred pick instead of Lee? Odenkirk wasn’t eligible at those winter awards and thus not a nominee for “Better Call Saul” — if he were, however, doesn’t it seem plausible he could have won? I’ve almost talked myself into picking Odenkirk even before typing these words. I moved him up to second in my picks behind Cox and it’s possible I could wind up with him and Seehorn as my predicted winners come Labor Day. But if I do that, I’d be picking upsets in all four drama acting categories, since I’ve also got Melanie Lynskey in Best Drama Actress and Matthew Macfadyen in Best Drama Supporting Actor. Is this my year of living dangerously?

joyceeng: That would be an iconic quartet of winners and all are plausible. I almost feel like I should predict Odenkirk since I was confident he was getting back in this year after his snub for Season 5. It’s the Reverse Rhea, I guess. I don’t think he would’ve prevailed at SAG — “Squid Game” is by far the populist pick and “Saul” has never won there — but he has twice won at Critics Choice. I’ll move him to second for now now because I can’t get my hopes up in the afterglow of the finale and I try not to be swayed too much by campaigning, especially for a show that has never won a single Emmy before. It is unfortunate that the field is so packed because under the right circumstances, “Saul” could really win two awards like “The Americans” did for its final season. The difference is that voters took a while to warm up to “The Americans” in the major categories while “Saul” has been on their radar from the beginning, and the spy drama was a two-time Emmy champ, for Margo Martindale, by the time it won for Matthew Rhys and writing. The other cruel twist for “Saul” is that writing presents arguably both its best and worst shot at a win. Its base of support has always been the writing branch, but it faces two-time champ “Succession.” I’ve been telling myself that co-creator Peter Gould might have a better shot next year for the series finale. I am aware that goes against what I just said about it having less of a chance of winning anything next year, but this is how I gaslight myself. Or maybe in my wildest dreams “Succession” and “Saul” will tie in writing?

SEE Emmy Experts Typing: Can ‘Only Murders in the Building’ make a killing?

Christopher Rosen: A tie? This isn’t the Critics Choice Awards, so I wouldn’t get my hopes up there. We’ve spent all this time talking about “Saul” and have spilled little ink our on beloved “Succession.” But what else is there to say? I expect it’ll rightfully win drama series and should go home with at least one or two acting awards from its 14 nominated cast members. We both think Jesse Armstrong will win for writing and I don’t think it can be fully counted out in directing either — even though that field is stacked and could go to either “Squid Game” or “Severance” or even “Ozark.” We also didn’t do much this week with actress, but suffice it to say, I remain convinced Lynskey is going to win. It feels like she has all the wind in her sails and her ascendancy reminds me a little of Jessica Chastain during this year’s Best Actress Oscar race: Chastain acted like the frontrunner and then basically was; Lynskey can cop to that kind of swagger too. I’ll leave you with the last words here Joyce on the rest of the category. “Succession” 4eva?

joyceeng: That’s why it’s in my wildest dreams! It’s totally fetch! And if we’re gonna talk “Saul” writing wins, it should’ve won right out of the gate for Season 1’s” sterling “Five-O,” but these people went with “Mother’s Mercy” from “Game of Thrones.” 😑 Literally any of the other four would’ve been better. I also hopedicted it early on for Season 4’s “Winner” until it became clear to me that “Succession” was gonna take it, and yes, I am very ready for Armstrong to pull off a hat trick. I’ve had Lynskey in first since noms, and as I’ve said, I’m not gonna change it, if only because the odds-on favorite has lost for a whole quadrennium. If it’s wrong, it’s wrong, but I am also ready for my “Heavenly Creatures” ladies to win Emmys in back-to-back years.

Emmy odds for Best Drama Series What will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?