Emmy Experts Typing: Which shows will edge ahead after the Creative Arts Awards?

Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’ve reached the point in Emmys season when Oscar season has kicked off, thanks to Venice and Telluride. But that also means we’re knocking on the door of some actual Emmy Award winners. This weekend brings the Creative Arts Emmys, a two-night extravaganza that takes part of television’s biggest night and spreads it out over a holiday weekend. We talked at length about these awards just this week — two videos for the price of one outfit! — but I feel like we only barely scratched the surface and I’m left still struggling with how the Creative Arts weekend might affect the Primetime Emmys broadcast. As we mentioned, this weekend should be a good one for the folks behind “Only Murders in the Building.” The Hulu comedy that now also stars Paul Rudd could win up to six awards, including both guest actor and actress honors. That kind of haul would put it well ahead of comedy nominations leader “Ted Lasso” heading into the Primetime Emmys. Does that matter? I’m still not sure. “Ted Lasso” still feels like the consensus pick, even as it might only win two or three other awards before Best Comedy Series is announced. But then again, “Ted Lasso” Season 2 was basically celebrated during the Emmy wins for “Ted Lasso” Season 1. Is it possible voters might just go with the other broad consensus choice in “Only Murders” and leave everyone’s favorite coach back in the underdog position for the show’s third and potential (expected) final season in 2023?

joyceeng: “Ted Lasso” “only” nabbed three awards at Creative Arts last year, so it’s not like it swept, but everyone knew it was winning series. It has one fewer Creative Arts nomination than “Only Murders in the Building” (10 to 11), but the latter has a higher ceiling in terms of wins. I think “Ted” could easily mimic “Veep” in 2015 and 2016: win just one award at Creative Arts — maybe casting again like “Veep” did — and multiple at the Primetime Emmys. In 2015, “Veep” won for series, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale and writing. In 2016, it only won for series and JLD at the main ceremony. Most people have “Ted” down for at least one acting prize. But the key difference is that “Veep” didn’t have a ton of strong competition — you knew it was winning the same way you knew “Ted” was winning last year. I do think “Only Murders” will come out on top this weekend — maybe not as many as six, but no one should be surprised if it is that many. Does that mean it’ll win series? Not necessarily. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” another craft-heavy show with guest contender Jane Lynch, took home six at Creative Arts in 2019, but “Fleabag,” which won two at Creative Arts, dominated the main ceremony. It’s obviously not the same situation since “Fleabag” was a phenomenon then and we don’t have that this year. “Only Murders” has the recency bias with Season 2 having just aired, but the closest comp is the rising “Abbott Elementary.” It will have to make the grade with just one below-the-line nomination — casting — albeit it’s one that it can actually win.

Christopher Rosen: I have to admit, comedy has me a little dizzy. Fortunately, the drama categories feel like firmer ground. We both have “Succession” winning a handful of awards during the Creative Arts Emmys — success that will presumably translate to the primetime ceremony where the HBO drama will once again capture Best Drama Series. That written: would there be any result that has you questioning our predicted outcome? If “Severance” or “Euphoria” pops over the weekend, will we see people jumping ship from the S.S. Waystar like this is “The Queen’s Gambit” versus “Mare of Easttown”?

joyceeng: Look at you trying to find an excuse to move “Euphoria” higher than — where do you have it now? Fourth? That might as well be eighth for you. “Euphoria” and “Succession” do each carry a leading 13 Creative Arts noms, and while “Euphoria’s” bids cover more branches — seven of “Succession’s” are in guest acting — neither is a tech beast like “Game of Thrones” or “The Queen’s Gambit.” Like “Ted,” “Succession” doesn’t need to win a ton at Creative Arts because it’s not that type of show that would. It won three in 2020 behind seven-time champ “The Mandalorian.” “Severance” and “Squid Game” can for sure pocket a couple. We’ve talked about casting a lot and how “Yellowjackets” can snag that without winning series, but we haven’t yet mentioned how “Squid Game” couldn’t submit in casting. It would’ve definitely been nominated and would’ve made the category even more competitive. Not to posit a fake scenario that will have no impact IRL, but what if “Squid Game” were here? Would it have won casting?

Christopher Rosen: I love these hypotheticals. I do think were “Squid Game” here it would’ve won and pretty easily. I already have it winning at least one acting award too (Lee You-mi, first in Los Angeles Google trends and my predictions) and it’s a favorite for Lee Jung-jae in Best Drama Actor. Maybe I’ve been looking for an upset here when there was already an upset waiting in plain sight: Before the nominations, “Squid Game” felt like the biggest competition to “Succession” and it probably still is. I’m not ready to move it up to first, but I guess I wouldn’t be shocked if it pulled off the surprise win. But I’ll let you have the last word here on Creative Arts Emmys. Want to wax poetic about “Pam & Tommy” since you have it winning… four awards? Five?

joyceeng: Unclear. I’ve been saying to give the hair and makeup team all the Emmys since those first photos of Lily James and Sebastian Stan dropped 15 months ago, so I guess I will go down with the ship. We didn’t touch on Night 1 with the all-important unscripted categories, but fingers crossed for our favorite Super Bowl halftime show of all time so we can get an Emmy for Eminem.

