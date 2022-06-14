Emmy Experts slugfest: Will ‘This Is Us’ get a farewell nomination in drama series? [WATCH]

There will be some heavy turnover in the Emmys’ drama series race as six of last year’s eight nominees are not eligible this time around, including reigning champ and 7/7 sweeper “The Crown.” Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down all the drama in the drama categories.

With 2020 champ “Succession” back, along with past nominees” Ozark,” “Stranger Things” and “Better Call Saul” and new hits “Squid Game” and “Severance,” it’s pretty easy to fill out most of your drama series lineup. And then there’s older hit “Yellowstone,” which broke through with an ensemble bid at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for its fourth season and is spawning spin-off after spin-off seemingly every week. Assuming those make it in, what will be the eighth nominee? We are split on the only two eligible 2021 nominees, “Bridgerton,” whose second season focused on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), and “This Is Us,” competing for its sixth and final season.

While we don’t agree on the NBC tearjerker’s drama series status, we both are hopeful on Mandy Moore, who’s only been nominated once in Best Drama Actress, in 2019. Her chances might depend on if voters check off the “Killing Eve” duo of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh once again. Though the series finale was, um, poorly received, this is an acting category, which the former has won, while the latter has 12 nominations under her belt.

Elsewhere, we discuss whether Sadie Sink, powered by Kate Bush, can be the first “Stranger Things” series regular outside of David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown to score a nom, and we naturally go on a “Succession” tangent.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Drama Series (0:00)

Best Drama Actress (14:55)

Best Drama Actor (19:23)

Best Drama Supporting Actress (24:17)

Best Drama Supporting Actor (31:54)

Best “Succession” episodes (41:22)

