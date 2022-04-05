Emmy Experts slugfest: Our very chaotic first set of 2022 predictions [WATCH]

The Oscars may be over, but awards season does not rest because it’s time to talk Emmys. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their first batch of Emmy predictions three months out.

In comedy, we could very well have a repeat of last year’s winners that also dominated the winter awards: “Ted Lasso” and stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, and “Hacks” star Jean Smart. But a lot of Emmy favorites and past winners are back this go-around after lengthy hiatuses, including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Atlanta” and “Barry.” Will voters return to familiar faces or embrace new ones like “Abbott Elementary,” “Julia” and “The Afterparty”?

SEE ‘Succession’ seeks to follow in ‘The West Wing’s’ footsteps in this Emmy category

There will be a completely different — though not necessarily new — slate of winners on the drama side with “The Crown” ineligible after sweeping all seven main categories last year. But “Succession” is back and could have an even bigger Emmys this year than it did in 2020, especially after becoming just the third drama ever to sweep the top four guild awards, Producers Guild, Directors Guild, Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild. “Ozark” is also back after sitting out last year with its final season, and despite splitting it in two halves, both will be eligible this cycle. On the other hand, “Better Call Saul’s” split final season will be eligible for two Emmy cycles. Can Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks make a return after getting shockingly snubbed in 2020? And after conquering the comedy side (and the Oscars), can Apple TV+ break through in the drama series race not with “The Morning Show” but “Severance” or “Pachinko”?

Unlike last year with multiple strong shows in “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Mare of Easttown” and “WandaVision,” the limited series race feels very up in the air at the moment, but we are definitely not at a loss for scammer shows between “The Dropout,” “Super Pumped,” “WeCrashed,” “Inventing Anna” and others. Will one rise above the fray? Can Michael Keaton complete his sweep for “Dopesick” or will a spring contender like Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”) take him out? And can “The First Lady” produce nominations for its trio of actresses, Gillian Anderson, Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer?

