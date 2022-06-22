Emmy Experts slugfest: Breaking down the 2022 ballots and guest categories [WATCH]

Emmy ballots are our and voting is underway. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss all the ballot surprises and their new predictions.

You can now predict the guest acting categories, and in a surprise to no one, we both have “Succession” scoring multiple noms across drama guest actor and actress. And yet we’ve both left out one of our favorite guest stars in Season 3 (for now). On the comedy side, we restrained from filling out the actress field with just “Hacks” guest stars and have different non-“Hacks” stars winning. “Saturday Night Live” has been a mainstay in the guest races, including winning both categories the past two years, but is this its most vulnerable year yet?

The ballots themselves offer lots of revealing info. We discuss certain shows’ strategies, especially in the writing and directing fields and why “Succession” won’t sweep the directing category like it did at the Directors Guild of America Awards. We also explain why “Hacks” submitted its season premiere instead of its finale for directing.

Elsewhere, we’re still racking our brains trying to figure out the lineups in basically every limited category.

Timestamps:

Intro and submission strategies (0:00)

Comedy guest categories (5:28)

Above-the-line comedy categories (13:17)

Drama guest categories (20:53)

Best Limited Series (27:39)

Limited acting categories (32:33)

Above-the-line drama categories (43:48)

Ballot breakdown and other thoughts (47:14)

Emmy odds for Best Drama Series What will be nominated?

