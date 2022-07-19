Emmy Experts slugfest: Can ‘Succession’ and ‘Hacks’ avoid vote-splitting in the guest races? [WATCH]

After making their first post-nominations Emmy winner predictions, Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to tackle some Creative Arts categories, including their best guesses in the guest races.

The drama guest categories are represented by just five shows across 12 slots because “Succession” took up seven nominations — four in guest actor and three in guest actress. While Harriet Walter feels like the consensus pick among the “Succession” ladies, it might be more difficult to pick a male favorite among Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard. Does that pave the way for a Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) or Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”) win?

In comedy, “Saturday Night Live” might be shut out of wins for the first time since 2019, when “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Luke Kirby and Jane Lynch triumphed. Lynch is back in the race this time for “Only Murders in the Building” in a category flooded with four “Hacks” stars, while her co-star Nathan Lane could win his first Primetime Emmy. “SNL” only fielded one guest nomination this year, for Jerrod Carmichael, its lowest total ever.

Elsewhere, we debate the music races and are not totally sold on former President Barack Obama winning his first Emmy.

Timestamps:

Intro (0:00)

Best Drama Guest Actor (1:41)

Best Drama Guest Actress (6:48)

Best Comedy Guest Actor (9:37)

Best Comedy Guest Actress (14:35)

Voice-over and narrator categories (17:38)

Music categories (22:12)

Main categories (41:50)

