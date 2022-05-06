Emmy Experts Typing: Is ‘Hacks’ about to attack the comedy categories?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, we get serious about comedy as “Hacks” is set to return on May 13.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re ready to lol again and not just because our beloved “Minx” was renewed for its deserved second season. #MakeMinxHappen happened! Now we just need to get Jake Johnson nominated in the Best Comedy Actor category. But beyond “Minx,” which sadly likely remains a long shot in the comedy categories, this week felt a bit big on the laughter front. Vanity Fair unveiled a larger look at “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2, and it already feels like Shirley MacLaine will land among the Emmy nominees in the guest actress in a comedy series category next year. Amy Schumer is in play for that category too, perhaps, playing a heightened version of herself that, I assume, would make James Van Der Beek proud. Today, meanwhile, the review embargo for “Hacks” Season 2 lifts, meaning many critics will find new and exciting ways to write about how this show rules and how Jean Smart is our leader. You’re way ahead of me on that show, but you’ve long suggested it was the frontrunner in the category. Nothing about Season 2 seems to have diminished that feeling: “Ted Lasso” won last year and feels like the kind of show that will win Best Comedy Series multiple times before it comes to an end. But this year, without new episodes airing right now, it does seem vulnerable to something more current. That would be “Hacks,” which will breeze through the next month as the acclaimed comedy series that everyone wants to love. But tell me, Joyce, how far can “Hacks” go? Does Season 2 have room for Hannah Einbinder to win in supporting actress?

joyceeng: You are setting me up for yet another “I think she will” reference. Season 2 of “Hacks” is great. While the structure of the season — Deborah hitting the road, not to mention that it’s two episodes shorter than the inaugural installment — makes it more difficult to seamlessly integrate the side characters, there are some fun fresh faces (Emmy noms for Laurie Metcalf and Devon Sawa, plz) and the scorching dynamic between Deborah and Ava continues to burn brightly. As you recall, I am big “Barry” Season 3 stan and Season 2 of “Hacks” reminds me of it: Both revolve around a betrayal that occurred/was discovered in the previous season. Lesser shows would drag out the secret and delay the confrontation the entire season, letting the tension fester and spinning their wheels. “Barry” had Gene confront Barry in the premiere and “Hacks” doesn’t waste too much time addressing Ava’s misbegotten email either. Dare I say it’s “Minx”-like in its economical storytelling? But that urgency and momentum make for richer stories, and along with recency bias, I would not be surprised if “Hacks” blew up in Season 2 with voters. As we’ve discussed, it’s already proven throughout the season that it can beat “Ted” in certain categories. As for Einbinder, I imagine the category fraud police will be up in arms again about her placement since she’s a co-lead. I don’t know if I’ll peg her to win yet, but she gets some nice material to flex her dramatic chops as Ava grieves her father. It would not shock you to hear that Einbinder does her best work opposite Smart. Like everyone, I have Smart repeating even though this category is stacked with worthy winners. While “Hacks” prepares to return, another HBO Max comedy wrapped up its first season (and was renewed) this week: “Julia.” Sarah Lancashire is excellent as Julia Child, and early on there were some whispers that she could beat Smart. That seems to have died down but could very well pick up again. Can Lancashire cook up an upset?

Christopher Rosen: I toyed with the notion that Lancashire could upend Smart in that category, but something about “Julia” feels a little muted. This is a solid show with great performances that no one really seems all that excited about — or, not excited about in a way that could topple Smart. You mentioned your beloved “Barry,” and that means my mind immediately went to Sarah Goldberg. This is really a big season for her character and I could easily imagine a scenario where she wins in Best Comedy Supporting Actress — giving “Barry” the potential to rival Season 1 of “Ted Lasso,” since it seems likely Bill Hader could take down Jason Sudeikis in the lead actor category. We haven’t even mentioned Hannah Waddingham, who won for “Ted Lasso” Season 1 and was just as good if not better in Season 2 — but, again, it felt like a lot of the 2021 Emmys love for “Ted Lasso” was wrapped up with the episodes that are eligible in 2022. I keep harping on that but I do wonder how much that could play a part with this category. It’s kind of wild, but what if “Ted Lasso” goes home without a single victory in the top comedy categories after its domination last year? And while you’re thinking on that one, give me the case for Goldberg going all the way.

joyceeng: Listen, I would be lying if I said I haven’t thought about predicting “Barry” to win the same three acting categories that “Ted” won last year for the past three weeks. I’ve always had Hader winning, but the supporting categories are for sure in play. Goldberg deserved for Season 2 and I hope she gets it for Season 3. Sally has a great arc that allows Goldberg to further sink her teeth into the character: a fame-chasing actress who has dramatized her own abuse for her TV series coming to realize that she may be in another toxic, abusive relationship. Waddingham could easily repeat since outside of Annie Murphy, who could not defend her crown, the previous three winners — Allison Janney, Kate McKinnon and Alex Borstein — went back to back. But I also think if you ask most “Ted” fans, they’d tag Juno Temple (also of your new fave show “The Offer”) as the supporting actress MVP of Season 2. In supporting actor, I feel good about my months-old triple “Barry” picks, but I also would be torn as to who to award because they’re all superb and, similar to “Succession,” I want all three to win at some point during the show’s run. So I guess since Henry Winkler has already won, I’d have to choose between perpetual scene-stealer Anthony Carrigan and the underrated Stephen Root. But if I can’t decide, what if they vote-split (again), paving the way for a Brett Goldstein repeat? Or another Tony Shalhoub victory? Or maybe a non-Alec Baldwin “SNL” guy will win? Or Brian Tyree Henry, who got his one “Atlanta” nom four years ago? And what are the chances this lineup is just “Barry” and “Ted” dudes and one other person (Shalhoub likely)?

Christopher Rosen: That could happen — “Ted Lasso” and “Barry” domination — but that would mean no love for Ben Schwartz, and this cannot stand. Let’s end here with a little hopedicting for “The Afterparty” actor, who is three dots from stardom. Schwartz has been a fave of mine for literal years — pour some out for “Undercovers”! — and while Jean-Ralphio is an icon, Yasper really does combine all the stuff that Schwartz does best: He’s wickedly funny and quick, totally lovable, and has the voice of an angel? I’m going with that and I’m keeping Schwartz in the Best Supporting Actor lineup until I’m proven wrong. Joyce, wrap us up with a little shine for Yasper?

joyceeng: Are you asking me to bless your track prediction? Because you know that I am hopedicting Schwartz as well. Will he be in my lineup on July 12? Sadly, probably not, but it’s May 6, so yeah, sure, whatever. You forgot to mention that Yasper also allowed Schwartz to flaunt his sick dance skills, which he again showed off this week. We’ve already talked about “The Afterparty’s” Emmy-worthy songs and I would be content if it just made the cut for that, but a Schwartz snub would be a crime. Let’s hope Yasper makes an appearance next season so he has two shots at an Emmy nomination.

