Emmy Experts slugfest: Why the ‘Hacks’ finale could make it the comedy series to beat [WATCH]

If it feels like “Hacks” just returned, it did — on May 12 — but it’s wrapping up this Thursday with the final two episodes of Season 2. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to explain why you shouldn’t miss them — and why they could seal the Best Comedy Series Emmy win for the HBO Max hit.

While we have differing opinions on the entire season as a whole, we agree that “Hacks” saved the best for its last two installments. Episode 6 teed up Deborah’s (Jean Smart) return to Los Angeles to pitch her standup set as a special, and let’s just say they cover a lot of ground in Episodes 7 and 8 — so much that we’re both predicting Paul W. Downs in supporting actor now.

Another HBO Max comedy that recently concluded its second season is “The Flight Attendant,” whose highly entertaining finale feels very nice and neat — like a series finale. Since we’ve recorded this on Tuesday, Kaley Cuoco has told People that while there is interest in a third season, she feels like “the plane has landed.”

Elsewhere, we discuss a surprise entrant in the comedy field and regrettably make another “Entourage” comparison.

Timestamps:

Intro, “Hacks” finale preview and Emmy prospects (0:00)

Best Comedy Series and “The Flight Attendant” finale [spoilers] (16:27)

“Hawkeye” in comedy (26:03)

Comedy acting categories (32:09)

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Series What will be nominated?

