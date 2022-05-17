Emmy Experts slugfest: The case for ‘Hacks’ winning Best Comedy Series [WATCH]

In the past week, “Hacks” returned with its second season, Kaley Cuoco turned in another dynamite performance on “The Flight Attendant,” “Atlanta” delivered yet another top-notch (standalone) episode, and Sarah Goldberg nailed another killer monologue on “Barry.” Can any of these shows beat “Ted Lasso”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to get serious about the Emmy comedy races.

While reigning champ “Ted Lasso” still leads the Best Comedy Series odds by a wide margin, both of us are going with an upset pick in “Hacks.” But would it be that much of an upset? The HBO Max comedy won writing and directing last year over “Ted” along with Best Comedy Actress for Jean Smart and notched big another industry win over the Apple TV+ series at the Writers Guild of America Awards in March.

All four of last year’s comedy acting champs — Smart and “Ted” stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein — are also favored to defend their crowns with Smart feeling like the safest to repeat. But that would also mean Cuoco would be denied once again for another fantastic — and arguably better than Season 1 — performance on “The Flight Attendant.”

Elsewhere, we debate the possibility of “Saturday Night Live” getting shut out of supporting actress and tease the long-awaited fourth season of “Stranger Things.”

