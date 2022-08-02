Emmy Experts slugfest: Could Kaitlyn Dever upset Jennifer Coolidge? [WATCH]

The limited series categories at the Emmys are really living up to their name since the nominations were basically limited to two shows, “The White Lotus” and “Dopesick.” Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the genre that could provide the least variety in winners.

With 20 nominations, including eight for acting, “The White Lotus” feels like the series to beat, but “Dopesick” is on its tail with 14 and got six of its actors in. The latter has a seemingly locked acting win for Michael Keaton, and while “The White Lotus'” Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett have been supporting favorites since the show aired last summer, they face multiple co-stars in their categories. The supporting actress race also only feature contenders from “The White Lotus” and “Dopeesick,” and there’s a very viable alternative to Coolidge in Kaitlyn Dever.

Best Limited/TV Movie Actress is the one category without a “White Lotus” or “Dopesick” contender and could shape up to be a close contest between “The Dropout’s” Amanda Seyfried and “Pam & Tommy’s” Lily James. “Pam & Tommy” surprised us all with 10 bids, including Best Limited Series, while “The Dropout” only got six with Seyfried as its only acting contender. Former frontrunner Margaret Qualley took a hit when “Maid” was snubbed for series and only received three noms total, but only actors vote in the acting categories. Can she pull an upset or is the series snub too much to overcome?

Elsewhere, we debate if a non-series nominee can win writing and if certain categories should be capped at number of wins.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Limited Series (0:00)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actress (11:00)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actor (23:36)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress (29:16)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor (38:00)

Best Limited/TV Movie Directing and Writing (41:54)

Other categories (49:22)

