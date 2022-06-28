Emmy Experts slugfest: Who can surprise in the unsettled limited series acting races? [WATCH]

Emmy voting is over, but there are still two weeks to go before nominations are announced. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to try to work through the most unpredictable genre of the year: limited.

While we agree that the 2021 trio of “Dopesick,” “The White Lotus” and “Maid” are in for Best Limited Series noms, we are torn over what else will fill out the category. Even more unsettled are most of the acting categories, especially the seven-nominee supporting fields. Will stars from the aforementioned three shows just dwarf the spring contenders? Or are we overestimating, say, the entire cast of “The White Lotus”?

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: Breaking down the 2022 ballots and guest categories

With ballots out, we also make our writing and directing predictions. Most of these contenders do not have a sole writer-director (like Mike White for “The White Lotus”) or one writer and one director behind it, making for multiple submissions per show in several cases. Can any of them notch more than one slot in either category?

Elsewhere, we discuss some long shots like Edie Falco for “Impeachment: American Crime Story” and wonder if “The Offer’s” Matthew Goode can actually win if he makes it in.

Timestamps:

Intro and last-minute campaigns (0:00)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actor (1:47)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actress (13:13)

Best Limited/TV Movie Actor (16:50)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress (19:26)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Directing (26:08)

Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Writing (36:04)

Best Limited Series (38:28)

Other thoughts (44:30)

