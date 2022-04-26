Emmy Experts slugfest: Will Andrew Garfield continue his ‘Banner’ year with a win? [WATCH]

The limited categories at the Emmys will have fewer slots than those in drama and comedy, but there is certainly an unlimited field of contenders. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the crowed limited field, which feels the most open it’s been in years.

Without a huge juggernaut or frontrunner a la “Big Little Lies” or “Watchmen” or “The Queen’s Gambit,” it feels like it’s anyone’s game this year. “Dopesick” tops the Best Limited Series odds at the moment, but neither of us has the Hulu drama in first place. Meanwhile, one of us has dropped “Maid” from their lineup.

In the acting categories, we go deeper on two A-list actresses we talked about last week in Emmy Experts Typing: “WeCrashed’s” Anne Hathaway and “Gaslit’s” Julia Roberts, whose respective series ended and premiered over the weekend. And premiering on Thursday is “Under the Banner of Heaven,” starring Andrew Garfield, who could add an Emmy nomination to go with his Oscar nomination this year.

Elsewhere, we discuss Viola Davis‘ clapback to all the “critics” of her performance on “The First Lady” and Chris continues to stump for “Super Pumped.”

Timestamps:

Intro and limited field overview (0:00)

Best Limited Series (4:00)

Will Julia Roberts get in for “Gaslit”? (6:30)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress and Viola Davis’ response to “critics” of “The First Lady” (12:00)

Anne Hathaway for “WeCrashed” (19:30)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (26:45)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt for “Super Pumped” (28:35)

Andrew Garfield for “Under the Banner of Heaven” (32:05)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (38:50)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (45:12)

Other big-name contenders (47:45)

