Emmy Experts Typing: Who will join Amanda Seyfried and Margaret Qualley in the wide-open limited actress lineup?

Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re in the thick of it now, with Emmy contenders dropping almost every single day. But for our typing purposes this week, let’s go back to one of my personal favorites: limited series. Maybe I’m giddy because I just talked to my buddy Jared Leto about “WeCrashed” (FYC Best Actor, babaganoush), but this remains a deep and chaotic category, with so many worthy contenders that the list of deserving shows that wind up getting snubbed will number double digits. Overall, I remain committed to the top four in the limited series odds — although with a slightly adjusted order: “The Dropout,” “Dopesick,” “Maid,” and “The White Lotus.” But after that, I’m going out on a wing and a prayer with a couple of personal faves: “WeCrashed” and “Station Eleven.” To be fair, I’m fairly certain “WeCrashed” is a real contender. Apple has seemingly pushed the show hard and with Leto and Anne Hathaway out in front, two massive movie stars with Oscars, it feels like something voters will pay attention to in the final stretch. “Station Eleven” is a quality pick more than anything else: That series was remarkable, and while I’m not sure it’s noisy enough to hang on, hope springs eternal. But what about you, Joyce? How do you see this one shaking out — and then let’s talk about the wild actress race, because that’s what we do.

joyceeng: First of all, I’m glad you in got your six-month check-in with Jared. A comic duo no one knew they needed. I mentioned this when we chatted about drama (we know all about it) earlier this week, but the sheer oversaturation of shows and the April/May backload of premieres may just benefit the earlier releases. No one has time for all these shows! In this case, that would mean good news for the 2021 trio of “The White Lotus,” “Dopesick” and “Maid.” They’re also helped by this being the weakest limited field since 2018 when it felt like “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” won by default and from the inertia of “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” I also have “The Dropout” in because that came out early enough in 2022, in March, and has some passionate supporters. My other two picks (I guess we should note that this likely will end up being a field of five again) are two recent releases based on true crime: FX’s (only on Hulu!) “Under the Banner of Heaven” and HBO Max’s “The Staircase.” Quality-wise, they’re top tier and are anchored by two men, Andrew Garfield and Colin Firth, respectively, who can give Michael Keaton a run for his money. “The Staircase” feels like it’s picking up more weekly buzz than “Banner” is and maybe, probably, definitely should’ve gotten a revered HBO Sunday night slot instead of, um, the misguided “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” As for our leading ladies, I maintain that only Amanda Seyfried and Margaret Qualley feel safe. I can see any combo of women making up the other (probably) three slots. I still have our beloved Anne Hathaway in but might just dump Michelle Pfeiffer, the best part of “The First Lady,” a show whose overall profile has deflated since Lipgate. Speaking of, do you still have Viola Davis getting in? Feel free to stump for the other Davis (Mackenzie).

Christopher Rosen: Joyce, my predictions in Best Actress are akin to Chet Hanks and his Joker impression: chaos. I have, like most, Seyfried and Qualley. But then it’s off the rails. Hathaway is there — as a longtime fan of her work, I’d argue this is maybe her best performance ever? I’ve got Julia Garner for a double nomination — she leaves no scenery unchewed on “Inventing Anna,” and it’s a hoot even if the episodes are longer than most movies. I do have Mackenzie Davis too, and will stump here for her even though I think it might be a long shot: She’s so affecting on “Station Eleven,” but because her character is split between many years, so much of her performance feels intertwined with that of Matilda Lawler, who is equally impressive if not more so. It leads me to believe both actresses would get squeezed out by Emmy voters, but I’ll keep her locked in for now. My final spot — and I’ll pause here for your laughter — is filled by newcomer Alison Oliver for “Conversations with Friends” (yes, no, maybe so this has to do with the fact that I’ll probably interview her soon!). This is the latest entry in the Sally Rooney Cinematic Universe following “Normal People,” and while Daisy Edgar-Jones seemingly *just missed* a nomination for that series, I think there’s a chance Oliver could make good on her promise. For a seasoned performer, her work is laudable — for an acting debut, it’s borderline revelatory. She does so much with silence and stolen glances — and stands in such contrast to some of these Large-Type Font work from Oscar winners like Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Renee Zellweger — that I think she could get in on small but strong passion alone. Joyce, once you stop laughing at me, please correct my record and let’s dive into Best Actor before we go. Will Jared go boof here?

joyceeng: I see you’ve evolved to the pre-interview prediction. I’m not going to say Oliver cannot get in since the category is so open, but I think she’s starting further behind than Edgar-Jones, and not just because she’s a noob. “Normal People” (the show and the novel) was more acclaimed than “Conversations with Friends” and premiered earlier (April 29, 2020, versus May 15 — it’s not even out yet for the people!) in the middle of lockdown when we needed stuff to watch. And DEJ missed (the breakout slot went to Shira Haas from “Unorthodox,” which also had Netflix visibility) to someone no one predicted but is famous and established: Octavia Spencer for “Self Made.” So the messy state of this race might just favor those A-listers you listed (Roberts, in particular, is aces on “Gaslit”). I regret to inform you that I am not predicting your bestie Jared. My lead actor lineup remains unchanged from when we last typed about this and I moved Firth to third and added Oscar Isaac for “Scenes from a Marriage.” But if “The Staircase” continues building momentum, I can see Firth taking it — what if he, not Garfield, is the Michelle Williams/Kate Winslet to Keaton’s Patricia Arquette/Anya Taylor-Joy? Since you have Oliver in, have you also pre-interdicted (is this something?) Joe Alwyn, a Grammy winner who is apparently superstitious of magpies?

Christopher Rosen: I’ve flirted with a number of my personal faves — Miles Teller in “The Offer,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt in “Super Pumped” — but I’ve gone pretty chalk here in the end: I’ve got Keaton, Garfield, Ben Foster for “The Survivor” and Issac for “Scenes from a Marriage.” Those are the top four contenders in our odds. Like you, I too have moved Firth up the list, in third for me behind Keaton and Garfield. And I’ve got Leto too, of course. Can Firth go all the way? I still think Keaton has this on lock: I bet his dominance during the winter awards and those speeches will go a long way to engendering goodwill amongst Emmy voters. Garfield is great on “Under the Banner of Heaven,” but there’s nothing necessarily essential about his performance. Too bad he can’t win an Emmy for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” (and too bad Oscar voters can’t go back in time to pick him for Best Actor). Firth is intriguing and has the name recognition, but if it comes down to him versus Keaton, I believe Keaton can hold strong. The dude is Batman. Let’s wrap up here, Joyce. Any last words on limited series until we do it all again soon enough?

joyceeng: Not to make this Oscars Experts Typing, but I was thinking the other day that had Keaton won for “Birdman,” all four 2014 acting winners would be Emmy eligible this year: Arquette for “Severance,” Julianne Moore for “Lisey’s Story” and J.K. Simmons for “Night Sky.” Alas. He is also the Best Batman, and while multiple big-screen Batmen have won Oscars, none have won Emmys yet. You don’t have to get nuts to give Keaton an Emmy.

