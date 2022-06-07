Emmy Experts slugfest: Are we sleeping on ‘1883’ and Julia Roberts? [WATCH]

Unless your name is Michael Keaton, most of the limited Emmy races still feel very much up in the air. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to try to figure out what will make the cut and what we might be underestimating.

As we typed last week, the three 2021 shows — “Dopesick,” “Maid” and “The White Lotus” — feel safe, but outside of those, the other slots are up for grabs. While “The Dropout,” “Under the Banner of Heaven” and “The Staircase” round out the top six in the odds, is something like “1883” laying in wait? It’s only in 10th place in the odds, behind such shows “The First Lady” and “Gaslit,” but the Taylor Sheridan Universe has never been hotter. And while not in the TSU, “The Offer” is another Paramount+ show that Chris is once again circling back on.

“Gaslit” also lit up the screen this week with a killer episode for Julia Roberts, who continues to crush it but is not even in the top 10 in the lead actress odds. The category is loaded with lots of big-name contenders but few locks outside side of Margaret Qualley (“Maid”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”). That’s the good news for the Oscar winner, but Roberts’ issue might be the visibility of her show. Starz is hardly an Emmy magnet and has never produced a nominee in this category. She is sandwiched in the odds by fellow Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (“WeCrashed”) and Renee Zellweger (“The Thing About Pam”), who are similarly low in the odds.

Elsewhere, we discuss the rollout strategies of some of these series, the elimination of the hanging episode rule for next year and more.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Limited Series (0:00)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (20:46)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (29:55)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (33:45)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (36:38)

Goodbye, hanging episode rule (43:00)

