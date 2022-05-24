Emmy Experts slugfest: What will be nominated in the wide-open limited races? [WATCH]

Best Limited Series will have the fewest slots of the major three series Emmy categories, but it is unlimited in nomination possibilities. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to try to make sense of the topsy-turvy limited categories.

“Dopesick” remains in first place in the Best Limited Series odds, but neither of us has the Hulu opioid drama winning. However, that doesn’t mean we are super confident in our picks — so much so that Chris makes a live double swap for one of his faves and one under-predicted low-key hit. We also have a conversation about “Conversations with Friends” and the Emmy chances of its stars Alison Oliver and Joe Alwyn.

The acting categories are no more clear, though each has one or two favorites, like “The White Lotus” supporting duo of Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. But with the whole cast running supporting, how many slots in each category can the HBO satire nab if voters check it down the ballot?

Elsewhere, we stump for “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” and go long on non-limited series “Stranger Things,” but not as long as its Season 4 runtimes.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Limited Series (0:00)

Best TV Movie (15:30)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress (18:30)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor (26:00)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (31:37)

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actor (38:44)

“Stranger Things” Season 4 (53:25)

Emmy odds for Best Limited Series Who will be nominated?

