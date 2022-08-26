Emmy Experts Typing: Can ‘Dopesick’ upset ‘The White Lotus’?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, we revisit the limited series categories.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back again and now in the homestretch. Emmy voting has closed, the show is just weeks away, and soon, we’ll say farewell to some of our favorite limited series like “Pam & Tommy,” “Dopesick” and “The White Lotus.” OK, just kidding: “The White Lotus” Season 2 comes out in October. But the other shows: all limited! We haven’t spent a great deal of time on this category in recent weeks because so much of it feels so decided. If anyone other than Michael Keaton, Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett were to win in their respective categories, it would count as one of the biggest upsets in recent memory. But despite those locks, there are a couple of interesting races here. I’ve long had Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress circled as a potential upset play, with Lily James taking it over Amanda Seyfried. It’s an outcome I still think could come true: James was utterly unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson on “Pam & Tommy,” and while that is also a triumph of makeup and costume design, she really sunk into the role and found great depth and nuance. Seyfried was no slouch — and “The Dropout,” and her performance as Elizabeth Holmes, really stood head and shoulders above the spring’s onslaught of real-life scammer content — but I just think James’ work had a greater degree of difficulty. You’ve still got Seyfried in the pole position: Do you think she’ll be able to go all the way here, or will she get tripped up in some “Barb Wire.”

joyceeng: I would bust out my black turtleneck, but it’s still a thousand degrees, so maybe I’ll save it for Seyfried’s winter awards campaign. I still have her in first and I think she can squeak this out. “The Dropout’s” whole run and awards trajectory may have been uneven, but the one constant has been Amanda Seyfried. From the beginning, it was always about her deft performance as Elizabeth Holmes, and while it’s not as full of a physical or even vocal transformation as James’ into Anderson, it’s still a meticulous portrait of a very complicated woman. Seyfried has also been doing your favorite thing: campaigning. In fact, she and Sarah Paulson were the only two nominees in the category to participate in SAG-AFTRA’s panel. Lead actress is the most ripe for an upset, but I feel like all of the limited categories will just go to the expected winners out of inertia. That doesn’t mean they’re not deserving, but the favorites just feel so far ahead of the pack, and as we know, they only watched two shows. We recently floated the idea of a Kaitlyn Dever upset in supporting actress, which I can still see happening. I’m not going to pull the trigger on that prediction (yet), but they do have at least one more chance to honor Coolidge for this role.

Christopher Rosen: I’m not ready to move off Coolidge either, but I’m glad you’ve got us on “The White Lotus” versus “Dopesick.” That’s the other race I wanted to interrogate: Best Limited Series itself, where “The White Lotus” and “Dopesick” are running first and second, respectively. According to our odds, “The White Lotus” should roll here — it had the most nominations of the two shows and should be the choice. But I can’t help but think “Dopesick” will ultimately prevail because of its weighty subject matter and broad support. This is perhaps anecdotal, but it feels like “Dopesick” is less polarizing than “The White Lotus” — it’s a show hardly anyone could dislike, whereas “The White Lotus” might cut too close to the bone for some viewers. To me, that gives it an edge overall as a show — and in a tight race could be just enough to push it over the top. Where do you see series ultimately shaking out, Joyce? Is it “Dopesick” or “The White Lotus” or does “Pam & Tommy” just shock us all?

joyceeng: “Pam & Tommy” seems stronger in its parts than as a whole. It got blanked in writing and directing, the latter in which “The Dropout” got double bids. “Dopesick” certainly performed well in nominations to take it and it’s generally liked and less polarizing than “The White Lotus,” which has more passionate supporters, but I can’t help but feel like they won’t veer off the predicted course. The excitement is in comedy and drama this year! “The White Lotus” will probably win casting as well. As we’ve said many times, the winter awards were unhelpful since they (and “Maid” — remember “Maid”?) proved to be no match for “Mare of Easttown” and “The Underground Railroad” from last cycle, so it’s still kind of hard to get a read on how truly strong (or not) each one is, even though one has more nominations than the other. At least “Dopesick” has an all but guaranteed win for Keaton. Outside of acting, directing is also on the table, but, again, I feel like the directors may just go down with the favorite and check into off “The White Lotus.”

Christopher Rosen: I’m still splitting writing and directing between “The White Lotus” for writing (I feel like it’s a writers’ show!) and “Dopesick” for directing (I guess it’s the directing show? I don’t know either). But in the end, you’re right: the drama is in drama… and comedy. Limited by comparison is a little less dramatic — especially since beloved shows like “The Offer” were ignored (no, I will never let this go). But I’d be remiss if I didn’t end here giving one last plug for “Station Eleven,” a great show that I think I’ll remember more fondly than any of the fellow nominees. Before we go, any last words about your faves — feel free to just wax poetic again about “Mare of Easttown,” I wouldn’t mind!

joyceeng: Oh, man, what is this, #flashbackfriday? Check back with me after Creative Arts and maybe I’ll feel differently about some of these races. But also maybe not? I swapped out my beloved “Mare of Easttown” for the Creative Arts monster that was “The Queen’s Gambit” in Best Limited Series last year, but I never wavered from the Great Kate Winslet. I don’t expect any of these shows to clean up like “The Queen’s Gambit” did, though “Pam & Tommy” realistically could walk away with the most Creative Arts wins of this field. I hope voters marched to the beat of their own drum here, but I’ll err on the side of caution right now.

