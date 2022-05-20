Emmy Experts Typing: Will voters take one more ride with Mandy Moore?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, in the wake of Rebecca Pearson’s death on “This Is Us,” we look at the drama actress race.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back and perhaps more sad than ever before. That’s because this was the week Rebecca died on “This Is Us.” What a tearjerking moment — and what an opportunity for Mandy Moore. The Pearson family matriarch has gotten exactly one (1) Best Actress nomination for “This Is Us,” but it feels all but assured she’s going to double her Emmy recognition later this year. We both have her getting in for Best Actress in a Drama Series. But while I’m sure Kleenex stock went up this week (I’m not going to check), I don’t think all those tears will be enough to push her into the winners’ circle. I’ve still got Laura Linney winning for “Ozark” and I won’t rule out Zendaya for my beloved “Euphoria.” My remaining roster is filled with an online fave (Melanie Lynskey for “Yellowjackets”), a populist pick (Kelly Reilly for blockbuster hit “Yellowstone”) and a Friend (Jennifer Aniston for “The Morning Show”). Of the list, I’m honestly least convinced about Aniston. She had to pull off some whooper character beats in Season 2 of “The Morning Show” but the buzz on those episodes has really tapered off and I’m not sure the academy will feel obligated to include her among the nominees. Assuming this category has six slots, however, I am not sure where else to turn. “Killing Eve” was so poorly received I can’t imagine either Jodie Comer or Sandra Oh getting in — their past success here notwithstanding. The other contenders feel a little soft too. That’s why I’m left wondering about Britt Lower for “Severance.” She’s in the predictions center for Best Actress and while I loved “Severance” more than you, I’m pretty bearish on its Emmy chances. I don’t have it getting in for drama series nor for Adam Scott. So logic would dictate that Lower is a long shot too. But something about her performance and the response to the show makes me think she’s more of a contender than we’ve given her credit for? Or am I just letting my severed do the typing here and should gravitate toward the “Killing Eve” stars due to precedent?

joyceeng: I don’t know, but you’re cranking up the defiant jazz with that “Severance” drama series snub. To be fair, that’s nowhere near the level of your brief flirtation with an “Ozark” snub. I can see Lower making it for the second season, provided there’s no slump, or if they really go huge for “Severance” this year. She is v. good in the finale, but I also feel like some of the reaction is a reaction to the Big Reveal. I wouldn’t be surprised either way with her fate, which also applies to Moore. I’ve had her in for weeks, but I am not confident about it since “This Is Us” is obviously not as hot as it once was and Moore is not an Emmy fave (reminder that Chris Sullivan has more nominations than she does, no shade). But you can argue that she has the baitiest material of any contender here, playing someone through decades of her life, usually in multiple timelines in the same episode, whose mind and spark has been ravaged by Alzheimer’s. “The Train” wasn’t the showiest hour for Moore (Ron Cephas Jones* and Gerald McRaney are coming for those guest noms!), but she’s been superb all season and was positively luminous in the episode, whose final minutes are incredibly moving for any longtime fan. (Side note: Her pink satin dress reminded me of her blue satin dress in the iconic film “A Walk to Remember,” another top Moore project in which she sings and suffers a devastating death). One thing’s for sure: Team Pearson is rallying hard to get their matriarch that final nomination. Moore, Lower and Reilly would make this category a lot more fun and interesting, but I too can see them defaulting to the “Killing Eve” duo. If they do, Lynskey would be the new face of the lineup — she’s in third in the odds, but, as I’ve said before, I can also see her not making it. With Christina Ricci wisely running in supporting, she’s the only one of the adult Yellowjackets in the top six in lead, but can you see Juliette Lewis or Tawny Cypress buzzing in?

*if he submits

Christopher Rosen: You’ve watched “Yellowjackets” more recently than I have — I was an early adopter on something for once! But my recollection from those cold winter days watching the twisty survivalist drama is that both Lewis and Cypress were decidedly more supporting in nature if not submission. I’m not sure either has enough — especially with Lynskey as a favorite and Ricci doing a lot. I have Ricci in as a supporting actress nominee, where I have Julia Garner winning again for “Ozark.” My list of predictions there is a mix of expected contenders and unexpected hope: Two “Succession” faves (Sarah Snook and J. Smith-Cameron), just one “Squid Game” star (Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jung Ho-yeon), and then three on a wing and a prayer — snub queen Rhea Seehorn for “Better Call Saul,” the GOAT that is Sydney Sweeney on “Euphoria” (yes, I interviewed her, yes I think she’s as good as Julianne Moore in a ’90s Paul Thomas Anderson movie), and Patricia Arquette for “Severance.” What does your supporting actress list look like?

joyceeng: My “Yellowjackets” take is that Ella Purnell was the best actress of Season 1. I have seven of your eight in supporting, with a “Squid Game” coattail in Kim Joo-ryoung instead of your beloved Syd. Am I gonna go down with the Seehorn ship once again? Perhaps. But maybe this is her best chance yet since she doesn’t have to deal with anyone from “The Crown” or “The Handmaid’s Tale” for once. We touched on this earlier this week when we brought some drama into our comedy discussion, but you’ve seen the new season of “Stranger Things” and are not predicting any actors from it. I have it in for series and no acting, just like its performance in 2020. Can you see any scenario for David Harbour or Millie Bobby Brown to return?

Christopher Rosen: It’s funny because I don’t know what I’m even allowed to say about the new season without getting sucked into the Upside Down — but broadly, generically speaking… I think Harbour and Brown are both given some great material in Volume 1 of “Stranger Things 4” and I toyed with including both of them in my predictions. I have each on the cusp! They remain the standouts on the show to me. (Sadie Sink also rules and should be a massive star and not just because she starred in my favorite Taylor Swift video.) I’ll close here by stumping harder for Sweeney. I’ve seen some prognosticators suggesting “Euphoria” could support three supporting actresses here – with Sweeney joined by Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow. No disrespect to either of them, but I don’t see it. Sweeney, however, has all the memes from Season 2 and much of the drama. She’s going for it on screen and really on the campaign trail too (he says, again linking to his interview with her). I do think she can get in. But if this category goes from Sweeney and Seehorn to Kim Joo-ryoung and Millie Bobby Brown, I can’t say I’ll be all that surprised. We stuck with the actresses this week, Joyce, so any last word here before we jump off until next time?

joyceeng: I will just give a shoutout to former Best Drama Actress champ Elisabeth Moss, who is the only nominee from last year’s lineup who can return — but for a different show, her Apple TV+ drama “Shining Girls” instead of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” I don’t think she’ll make it — the series hasn’t exactly made a splash — but if she somehow does, the “Mad Men” alum will be the first person to be nominated for three different shows in this category, so that’s cool. She was shockingly snubbed two years ago for “Handmaid’s,” so she’s not a reliable name-check. Interestingly, when Moss was ineligible in 2019, Moore pulled off a surprise bid. Maybe with Moss ineligible for “Handmaid’s” specifically again, it’s time for one Moore nom.

