Emmy Experts slugfest: Can Mandy Moore crack drama actress one last time? [WATCH]

“This Is Us” is weeks away from wrapping up its six-season run, which means this is the last time it can compete at the Emmys. It’s also the last time “Ozark” can make an Emmy splash. Will either go out on a high note? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to take another look at the drama races.

After a brief flirtation with insanity, Chris now has “Ozark,” which dropped its final seven episodes on April 29, predicted for a Best Drama Series nomination, but neither of us have “This Is Us” in. The NBC tearjerker missed out on a series nom in 2020 in a stacked field but returned last year in a less competitive field. It’s packed again this year, so will it sit on the sidelines one final time?

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: Does ‘Succession’ have original score on lock?

Both of us recently moved Mandy Moore into our Best Drama Actress lineups. The former nominee, who has Sterling K. Brown stumping for her, is doing some of her best work yet on the final season of “This Is Us.” Plus, she earned a somewhat surprising nomination last time, in 2019, after getting snubbed the year prior.

Elsewhere, we explain how newly minted BAFTA winner Matthew Macfadyen can beat his “Succession” co-star Kieran Culkin and spend way too long on the Lakers’ Showtime era championships.

Timestamps:

Intro and Best Drama Series (0:00)

“Winning Time” and a tangent on the Lakers’ Showtime record (11:50)

Drama series long shots (17:50)

Best Drama Actress (21:10)

Best Drama Actor (24:45)

Best Drama Supporting Actress (30:36)

Best Drama Supporting Actor (35:52)

Another “Doctor Strange” detour [spoilers] (45:32)

Emmy odds for Best Drama Actress Who will be nominated?

