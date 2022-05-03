Emmy Experts slugfest: Does ‘Succession’ have original score on lock? [WATCH]

The Oscars may have sidelined a music category, but we don’t roll that way here. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to devote a whole episode (or half of one) to the Emmy music categories.

Predictably, we start with our fave, “Succession,” which just released its Season 3 soundtrack last week by Nicholas Britell. While Britell has won an Emmy for the legendary “Succession” theme, he lost the Best Music Composition for a Series award to Ludwig Goransson for “The Mandolorian” in 2020. Goransson also won last year, but “The Mandolarian” is sitting out this cycle, so is it Britell’s time? And who would be his biggest threat? “Loki”? “Squid Game”? “Euphoria”? “Severance”?

“Euphoria” won Best Music and Lyrics in 2020 for “All for Us,” written by Labrinth, and the HBO series has multiple songs eligible this year, including “I’m Tired,” which is co-written by Zendaya. But it’s unclear which/how many the show will submit. The same goes for Apple TV+’s “The Afterparty,” which features three catchy tunes in its musical-inspired third episode. Marvel won the category last year with “Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision” and it could also go back to back with the “Hawkeye” track “Save This City,” which is co-written by Marc Shaiman, an Emmy nominee last year.

Elsewhere, we share our thoughts on “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is not a TV show but is connected to at least two.

Timestamps:

Intro and “Succession” Season 3 soundtrack review (0:00)

Original score contenders (4:30)

Music supervision contenders (11:55)

Original song contenders [“The Afterparty” spoilers] (21:18)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” review (31:33)

