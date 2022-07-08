Emmy Experts Typing: No ‘Ghosts,’ no glory? Our last-minute changes and underdog picks

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, in our final pre-nominations entry, we discuss our last-second swaps and no guts, no glory picks.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! We’re back with our final predictions after our final predictions for the 2022 Emmy Award nominations. When we last spoke with our faces, I was holding tight on “The Afterparty” getting a shock nomination for Best Comedy Series. But I’ve finally given up the ghost on my beloved Apple TV+ comedy murder mystery and gone with… “Ghosts.” I don’t really understand it either, but one thing I do know is that “Ghosts” is pretty popular! The CBS show was a sleeper broadcast hit that also did extremely well on Paramount+. And, I guess, I think that kind of double-dipped visibility will help it succeed with Emmy voters? I had already put Rose McIver in my Best Actress in a Comedy Series predictions, so why not go full “Ghosts”? Otherwise, I haven’t tweaked that much — although I did move Oh Young-soo into my Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series picks. Sorry to Jonathan Banks. How about you, Joyce? Any tweaks or reconsiderations?

joyceeng: Wow. Who are you? Greg? Also, are you sure you just haven’t come under P+’s spell with all that “Paw Patrol” you’ve been inhaling? I, of course, remain flummoxed over basically every limited category and just dumped Mare Winningham for Anika Noni Rose in supporting actress. Or should I drop someone else and have both of them in? I still have my triple “White Lotus” ladies and many are predicting the HBO satire to score the most acting noms, but what if the thesps go harder for another show? I’m typing this as I stare at my single “Dopesick” predictions the supporting races when it can nab multiple in both. This is also the point of no return for me with my guy Wyatt Russell. Should I just go down with the ship? It’s a wide-open category and I am fully prepared for a John Leguizamo for “Waco”-esque nomination. Or two. Or three.

Christopher Rosen: Don’t get me started on limited series and “The White Lotus.” I’ve come to see the light there and have the show getting seven acting nominations — and that’s without Natasha Rothwell, who shares almost all of her scenes with either Murray Bartlett or Jennifer Coolidge, the favorites to win in the supporting categories. So maybe I’ll push it to eight by the end of this typing? The unwritten thing: I have Sydney Sweeney getting two nominations — one for “Euphoria” and one for “The White Lotus.” That’s unhinged — yes, I did interview her — but I do think the performances were so different and remarkable in their own ways. If I do move Rothwell in here, I guess I’d drop Juliette Binoche for “The Staircase.” Like I said, unhinged. I’d be remiss if I didn’t use this final typing before the nominations to once again tout Matthew Goode. He remains on the fringe, according to our odds, something I will never understand. But again, maybe you’re right and it’s my “Paw Patrol” binge that has me bullish on Paramount+ and CBS. Ryder, you’re my only hope? Joyce, save me from myself here.

joyceeng: I mean, I also have Goode in, so I’m not sure what you want me to do here. I think he can get in because, like I said, it’s wide open, there are seven slots, and he is next level as Robert Evans. Anyone who watches “The Offer” concurs. The question is just: Are the right people watching “The Offer”? Al Pacino is and, you know what, that’s good(e) enough for me. Besides Paramount+’s lack of a major Emmy footprint, I think a lot of people dismissed “The Offer” after the suboptimal reviews, but you and I both know that this show is highly watchable and is the People’s Choice. Don’t get me wrong — there are better shows this season than “The Offer,” but few hold your attention like “The Offer” does, and that can go a long way in such an anarchic year with no monster juggernaut and a glut of scammer and true crime series. Even Joe Scarborough is a stan. I must mention Justin Kirk, our mutual hopediction. We both added him earlier this week, which means we’re predicting four “Succession” guest actors. Is this actually going to happen? Please take my cultural temperature.

Christopher Rosen: I have been thinking about our “Succession” obsession in the guest actor race and I’m not entirely sure we’re going to hopedict Kirk to a nomination. For starters, we might both be sleeping on Tom Pelphrey as a guest nominee for “Ozark.” If he were to get in, that would mean one fewer spot for a “Succession” fella, especially a long shot like Kirk. Fingers crossed he becomes a recurring cast member for Season 4 and lands among the supporting actor nominees in 2023. But that’s typing for next year. Anything else before we wrap up until the shouting next week?

joyceeng: When Pelphrey becomes the Michael McKean of the year: snubbed in supporting for his stellar turn in Season 3 in which he dies, nominated for a flashback guest appearance in Season 4. They can be so random in the guest categories so it wouldn’t surprise me if he gets in, but they’ve also never ventured outside of the core “Ozark” trio of Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner. You are remaining loyal to Anne Hathaway until the bitter end and I want to do the same, but I don’t know if I can hopedict her and Julia Roberts, both of whom should be mortal locks in a just world. Tuesday will be messy and you know me:



