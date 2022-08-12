Emmy Experts Typing: Could ‘Only Murders in the Building’ make a killing?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, we wonder if there are only Emmys for “Only Murders in the Building.”



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s Friday and I have but one question for you: Does anybody remember laughter? I ask because we’re typing about the Emmys comedy categories today — all of which feel decidedly ripe for unexpected results despite what the odds may have you believe. Emmys voting is now underway and the conventional wisdom has previous winners “Ted Lasso,” Bill Hader, Jean Smart, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham pegged to add additional Emmys to their respective tallies. But I could sit here and make a strong case for alternate winners in every single category. Best Comedy Series feels most ripe for an upset, at least to my eyes. “Ted Lasso” is clearly the favorite, but its polarizing Season 2 feels like it came out ages ago (that’s because it did), and some new and shiny series have a better grasp of the zeitgeist at the moment. We talked about the possibility of an “Abbott Elementary” upset win this week, but, as you mentioned, it doesn’t necessarily have broad academy support with only seven nominations. If it wins, it’ll be the Emmys version of “CODA” — which it kind of maybe is anyway on account of its feel-good vibes. That leaves a show like “Only Murders in the Building” perhaps primed for a late charge. The show’s second season is streaming new episodes right now as voters are voting, and nine of the season’s 10 episodes will have debuted by the time voting closes. We’ve talked about the strange scheduling — it somehow missed both Phase 1 and the end of Phase 2, a decision that maybe cost Selena Gomez an acting nomination — but that probably doesn’t matter. We have both thought Season 2 was stronger than Season 1, and Season 1 was so good it grabbed 17 nominations. This week, Steve Martin was on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter talking about retirement. The show is everywhere right now? Or at least it feels that way to me. Plus, “Only Murders” has some strong below-the-line support — and even landed two directing nominations this year, a feat not even “Ted Lasso” could pull off. It all seems to point to a possible upset. Unless, of course, “Hacks” swoops in as a cynical counterpart to these three nicecore shows and walks away with the top award. What do you think, Joyce? Have I dipped into one conspiracy too many?

joyceeng: Are you on the “Only Murders” wave because you just watched the screeners for the last two episodes? We know you and your recency bias. But this season is great, and like I said the other day, I like the Season 2 finale more than the Season 1 closer. The finale, however, drops the day after voting closes, so do with that what you will. I don’t know if “Only Murders” will get the concurrent airing bump that several shows have benefited from in the past to go all the way, but there is a path. It’s a very entertaining, fun series that riffs on something we’re all familiar with and stars two absolute legends, and like you said, the below-the-line support is there. It’s highly competitive in several categories, including for its awesome theme and main titles, and arguably ought to win for its impeccable production design. And I’m not just saying this because I talked to its production designer, Curt Beech (look at me pulling a you!). People like the show, but do they like it enough to vote for it to win? It also has to deal with “Abbott,” which has the ascendant momentum right now, and “Ted” can totally just be the default repeat pick if this race winds up as fractured as we think it could be. I still have “Hacks” in first, not because I’m confident in it winning — I’m not — but I need something in that spot, so why not? It was clearly the series runner-up last year, but it might not even win the same three awards at the main ceremony that it nabbed last year. Hader has been out front in directing this whole time, but people are starting to shift to “Abbott” in writing and actress, both for Quinta Brunson. What if “Hacks” goes from 3-0 to 0-3?

Christopher Rosen: I could see that happening pretty easily: “Hacks” Season 2 has more competition in those categories and its second season divided some viewers — or at least it seemed like less of a slam dunk. Jean Smart seems like the obvious winner — but would it be so wild for Quinta Brunson to take home the Best Comedy Actress win? Not to Secret this, but it’s a scenario I could easily see play out on stage. Then again, what if I’m just too much into my recency bias? The academy is a pretty boring group normally and usually just goes with the obvious picks. That’s probably why “Ted” and Jean are so far out in front, and why “Hacks” could go back to back in writing and directing. But let’s pivot to actor and ask the important question: Can Steve Martin win? Especially with the “Murders” campaign going full speed ahead with him as the focal point? (Maybe next year, Martin Short?)

joyceeng: Another week, another round of you and your Short bias. Whew. I don’t think it’s surprising that Martin is the focal point, as you say, and a trade cover boy as voting kicks off since the show was his idea and he’s a triple nominee, having co-written the nominated pilot. But just like how you’re all in on Steve, there are definitely people who are fully Team Dips for Marty. In an ideal world, they’d tie so we don’t have to choose. But regardless of who you prefer, there are seemingly two people in front they’d have to leapfrog — two-time champ Hader and reigning champ Jason Sudeikis — as opposed to just one in Brunson’s case. But what about the tightest race here, Best Comedy Supporting Actress? Waddingham, Hannah Einbinder and Janelle James are the top three in the odds, and each has six Experts picking them. There’s also a scenario in which “Ted” loses the three acting categories it won last year. Goldstein appears the safest, but Henry Winkler, against whom he’s never faced, is on his heels.

Christopher Rosen: I’m more bullish on the “Ted” supporting actors than you are. Brett Goldstein feels like a borderline lock to me — after all, this would be an actual Emmy win for his remarkable Season 2 work and not just a Season 1 win buoyed by his Season 2 work. Waddingham too should withstand a strong push from her competitors. But then that leads me back to comedy series. In theory, “Only Murders” should outperform all its competition here at the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony. “Ted Lasso” could easily win two acting awards. “Hacks” and “Abbott” could split directing and writing — and those shows should place first and second in the lead actress category. All four should have strong series support — which has me back to square one. I’ll stick with “Ted” like you’re doing with “Hacks,” but I think the academy could find the Arconia simply too irresistible to ignore. But I’ll leave you with the last word here — any more LOLz to pass along?

joyceeng: Yes, the fact that you just laid out “Hacks” taking directing and “Abbott” claiming writing — I’m not saying that can’t happen, but I know you, like most people, have Hader winning directing. We have not mentioned my beloved “Barry,” but I’m not delusional enough to think voters will go for it in the top category when they’ve historically shown they favor breezier fare and out-and-out comedies. But “Barry” is the funniest of them all, so joke’s on them.

