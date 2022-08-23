Emmy Experts slugfest: Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ a dark horse in comedy series? [WATCH]

[WARNING: This video contains spoilers about the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building.” Watch at your own risk.]

The case of Bunny Folger’s (Jayne Houdyshell) murder has been closed on “Only Murders in the Building,” but there is one more mystery to be solved: Can “Only Murders in the Building” win comedy series? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the Hulu comedy’s prospects.

The murder mystery is currently in fourth place in the Best Comedy Series odds behind reigning champ “Ted Lasso,” “Hacks” and “Abbott Elementary,” which has steadily been climbing up the rankings since nominations. Like “Ted Lasso” last year, “Only Murders” aired its second season during voting, and though the timing could’ve been slightly better — the finale dropped Tuesday, the day after voting closed — it was another killer season. Could the recency bias propel it to a win in what could be a very split race?

SEE Emmy Experts slugfest: The case for Rhea Seehorn to win for ‘Better Call Saul’

One of us has moved “Only Murders” to first in another category: Best Comedy Actor. Steve Martin and Martin Short are locked in third and fourth place, respectively, in the odds, trailing Bill Hader (“Barry”) and Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”). But does either Martin really have that much of an edge over the other — and enough to trump two former winners?

Elsewhere, we discuss “Only Murders'” potentially big Creative Arts haul and if we’re focused on the wrong Hannah in supporting actress.

Timestamps:

Intro and “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2 finale [spoilers] (0:00)

Best Comedy Actor [spoilers] (5:09)

Best Comedy Series (21:15)

Best Comedy Actress (31:44)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress (34:33)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor (39:14)

Best Comedy Directing (42:13)

Best Comedy Writing (46:19)

Best Comedy Guest Actor and Actress (51:14)

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners by Sept. 12

Emmy odds for Best Drama Supporting Actress Who will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?