Emmy Experts slugfest: A Lily James upset? Our first post-nominations winner predictions [WATCH]

Still reeling from Tuesday’s Emmy nominations? Better recover fast because it’s time to predict the winners. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their first set of winner predictions in Phase 2.

In comedy, “Ted Lasso” leads with 20 nominations and could easily repeat in all four main categories it won last year: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis, Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham and Best Comedy Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein. But will it? It also lost two key categories, writing and directing, to “Hacks,” which you could’ve chalked up to vote-splitting, but the Apple TV+ series has one nomination in each this time, so can it prevail in both? Or could “Abbott Elementary” upset in writing? And will Bill Hader finally win for directing “Barry”?

The drama categories could also see repeat winners — from 2020. “Succession” has a whopping 25 nominations this time, including a record-breaking 14 acting bids. Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Julia Garner (“Ozark”) and Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) are also back to reclaim their crowns, but can they fend off new blood from “Yellowjackets,” “Severance,” “Squid Game” and even Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)?

Elsewhere, we are very sad that the once chaotic limited series categories have basically come down to two shows and wonder if Lily James is now Amanda Seyfried‘s biggest rival.

