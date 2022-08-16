Emmy Experts slugfest: The case for Rhea Seehorn to win for ‘Better Call Saul’ [WATCH]

Better call Rhea Seehorn an Emmy winner? The “Better Call Saul” star finally received her first nomination this year for the AMC drama, and now that she’s in it, can she actually win it? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss her prospects and all the drama races.

Seehorn, who is also nominated in short form actress for “Cooper’s Bar,” is currently in fourth place in the Best Drama Supporting Actress odds, trailing two-time champ Julia Garner (“Ozark”), Sarah Snook (“Succession”) and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”). She has never been nominated before, so who’s to say she cannot win? Especially when there has been a lot of enthusiasm about her finally breaking in. She also has the added benefit of “Better Call Saul” wrapping up its six-season run during Phase 2, with the series finale having aired Monday night. But then again, does it matter when the “Breaking Bad” prequel has never won a single Emmy?

Best Drama Actress can also see an upset for the fifth straight year. Former champ Zendaya (“Euphoria”) is in first place in the odds and would be the first repeat winner in this category under the current voting system. Her show also amassed 16 nominations this year, including in series, up from Season 1’s haul of nine. But we explain why this race between her and Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”) may be closer than it appears.

Elsewhere, we discuss the upset-prone directing race and why drama casting might not match with the series winner.

Timestamps:

Intro (0:00)

Best Drama Series (2:10)

Best Drama Actress (8:38)

Best Drama Actor (15:00)

Best Drama Supporting Actress (23:11)

Best Drama Supporting Actor (32:28)

Best Drama Directing (36:50)

Best Drama Writing (41:50)

Drama guest categories (44:18)

Drama editing and casting (50:09)

