Emmy Experts slugfest: Will ‘Severance’ be in(nie) with voters? Is ‘Killing Eve’ out? [WATCH]

It was a tale of two finales over the weekend as “Severance” concluded its first season with one helluva cliffhanger and “Killing Eve” finished its four-season run with, um, quite a series finale. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the drama field and these two shows that look like they’re on the opposite trajectory at the Emmys.

“Killing Eve’s” fourth and final season has underwhelmed fans, but perhaps no one was ready for what the series finale — specifically its final moments — had in store. With a 2.6 rating on IMDb as of press time, it’s the most hated series finale this side of “Dexter” and “Game of Thrones.” But that still doesn’t mean it can’t get some Emmy nominations, especially for stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh. Can they survive the poor reception even if the show fails to make the Best Drama Series cut?

On the other hand, the Season 1 finale of “Severance” has blown almost everyone’s mind. A drama series nomination — a first for an Apple TV+ show — seems like a safe bet now, but how many actors can it get in? Adam Scott and Britt Lower will be in lead, while Patricia Arquette, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Jen Tullock will be in supporting. And Ben Stiller is pretty much a lock for a directing nom.

Elsewhere, we discuss “Stranger Things'” long-awaited return, “Yellowjackets” adults-only lead strategy, and why TV shows are so long now.

Timestamps:

Intro, “Severance’s” acting categorizations and general spoiler warning (0:00)

Fan reactions to “Severance” and “Killing Eve” finales [light spoilers] (3:00)

“Killing Eve’s” Emmy prospects (5:40)

“Stranger Things” trailer, “Yellowjackets'” acting categorizations and our drama series lineups (8:15)

Mystery box shows (12:15)

“Severance” finale and acting nominations prospects [spoilers] (15:10)

Sadie Sink for “Stranger Things”? (27:23)

“Winning Time’s” and “Better Call Saul’s” prospects (30:17)

Farewell noms for “This Is Us”? (34:40)

“Julia” “Super Pumped” and “WeCrashed” tangents (38:00)

“Severance’s” writing and directing chances (46:00)

Why are episodes so long? (50:10)

“Bridgerton’s” and “Pachinko’s” prospects (52:00)

