2022 Emmy predictions slugfest: Is ‘Barry,’ ‘Hacks’ or ‘Ted Lasso’ out front in the ’embarrassment of riches’ comedy categories? [WATCH]

“I am really excited about comedy for the first time in a while,” declares Rob Licuria about the unprecedented number of prestige comedies jostling for attention this year. “There’s probably five locks making it into comedy series,” he notes, referring to likely Best Comedy Series frontrunners Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” HBO’s “Barry,” Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” adding for our recent webchat, “which means that we have three open slots and those three are pretty competitive.”

He’s joined by fellow Gold Derby senior editor Matt Noble and contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to debate the most likely series and performers that we can expect to be nominated in this year’s comedy categories at the Emmys this year. Emmy voters had until June 27 to cast their ballots, which are now being furiously tallied to determine the nominees that the TV academy will announce next week on July 12. Watch our 2022 Emmy predictions slugfest video above.

Bright immediately calls out “Abbott Elementary” as a show that should easily find itself in the top comedy category (as well as in some of the acting races), noting that the ABC hit “has really found its audience and it’s a show that that puts network television back in a place of importance.” He also adds that previous nominees “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “What We Do in the Shadows” stand a good chance of returning to the fold.

Noble notes that Apple TV Plus’ “The After Party” and HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” could surprise, while Ruiz believes we should all look out for “Reservation Dogs” and previous nominee “Atlanta,” both from FX. Before moving on to the acting races, Licuria finishes up the discussion on the top category with a shout-out to a possibly resurgent second season of Hulu’s “The Great” and for Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” to return after being nominated last year.

