Emmy Experts Typing: Will ‘Stranger Things’ turn the race upside down?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, with "Stranger Things" finally back, we look at drama series.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s the Friday before Memorial Day and I’ve got a need for speed… because it’s the only way to watch all this content. Today brings the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” (FYC Best Picture, yes I will be going on about this one for the next 10 months), “Obi-Wan Kenobi” (these are not the Emmy contenders you’re looking for since the show isn’t being submitted for the 2022 affair), and “Stranger Things 4” – and all that is coming on the heels of the series finale of “This Is Us,” the season finale of “The Flight Attendant,” and penultimate episodes of “Hacks” before next week’s finale. Wow. We’ve touched on comedy a lot lately — was anything funnier this week than the last 20 minutes of “The Flight Attendant”? What a daffy show! — so let’s instead focus on drama. “Succession” and “Squid Game” feel assured of nominations, of course, and “Ozark” and “Better Call Saul” continue to sit pretty as strong contenders as well. Then what? I think “Stranger Things” is all but assured of a nomination too – though maybe that’s not such a big limb on which to perch. But I love this season so much (shocker, I know), and believe it could land more nominations than any other show thanks to its peerless crafts work. I think “Yellowstone” is good for a nomination too. So that’s six shows with two slots left. Here’s where I get a little wacky: I think the final season of “This Is Us” will get one of those remaining nominations – it’s a show the Television Academy loves and the final season stuck the landing for fans. Then, I’ll remain on my limb for “Winning Time.” Do you know what show rules? It’s “Winning Time.” And while “Yellowjackets” and particularly “Severance” have supporters, I think the popularity of the Los Angeles Lakers, the show’s audience growth over the length of its first season, and the prestige of HBO push it ahead of the pack. But what do you think, Joyce? Tell me why I have this all upside down (“Stranger Things” reference! Did you know I loved that show?)

joyceeng: If I cared enough, I’d meme your hot “Ozark” takes. How it started: You don’t have it in. How it’s going: It’s “sitting pretty” as a strong contender. Amazing stuff. I’ve always had “Stranger Things” in, ironically unlike you, its No. 1 stan, so you don’t need to talk me into anything here. Best Drama Series was its only above-the-line nomination in 2020, so it can definitely repeat that at worst. The bigger question is what its overall haul will be. It earned 18 nominations for Season 1, 12 for Season 2 and eight for Season 3. Maybe it’ll miss editing for the first time with those endless runtimes. 🙃 “Winning Time” is interesting because it was watched and its ratings improved every week, but I don’t feel like anyone was truly passionate about it. But that doesn’t matter that much on an unlimited ballot since it can just squeak in in eighth if people merely like it enough to check it off. I am not predicting “This Is Us,” whose fate as an older (and now departed) show feels tied to the depth of the field. It was snubbed in 2020 when the drama field was competitive but made it back in last year when the field was weaker. Drama is loaded again this year, so the Pearsons may have had their last train ride for the top prize. However, it would be cool if it got one final nom because who knows when we’ll get the next broadcast drama series nominee. My eighth spot is filled by “Bridgerton,” so I still have Netflix occupying half of my slots and still don’t feel great about that. What are the chances we get a shocker here that no one is predicting, like my beloved “Loki” and “Tokyo Vice”?

Christopher Rosen: Me to “Stranger Things” is you to “Tokyo Vice.” You stan. But I was similarly impressed with that drama, which, like “Severance,” is boosted by an absolutely crackerjack finale that leaves the viewer with good vibes and an adrenaline boost that belies the more mannered episodes that came previously. “Bridgerton” could make it, certainly, but that feels like a 2020 thing more than a 2022 thing. A funny thing about “Stranger Things” before I pivot to “Loki” and type more about “Severance”: while the episode run times are long, the pacing is breakneck. I had an easier time watching 75-minute episodes of “Stranger Things” than I do 29-minute episodes of “Hacks.” The editing, sound design, production design, costuming, cinematography, and even filmmaking feel leveled up in Hawkins from previous years. I think it should land nominations in all of those categories and could snag an acting nomination for David Harbour and/or Millie Bobby Brown. (I won’t predict her, but the best nominee would be Sadie Sink, who is just awesome this season.) Anyway, with that filibuster over, let me ask you about “Severance.” I had it among the nominees when it wasn’t cool, and now that it’s popular, I have it out. I don’t know what to do here! On my predictions, someone commented that anyone *not* predicting “Severance” shouldn’t be taken seriously. I’m not sure I agree with that, but maybe I’m discounting this one? Do you think it can get in – and if it does, what kind of nominations tally is it looking at?

joyceeng: This is another twist here since you like “Severance” more than I do and I have it in but you don’t. LOL at that drag though because you not predicting “Ozark” for a hot second was far more egregious than you not predicting “Severance.” “Severance” is the reverse “Winning Time” to me. Who knows how many people are watching it, but the people who have watched it and love it really love it. I feel like the stanning for that show went from zero to 100 in a nanosecond. I think it’s fine for series because it does have a passionate core base, including some Famous People Fans, and everyone votes for series, and below-the-line support can carry it. It looks good for spots in main title design and production design (“Loki” for the production design win though!), and it can hit directing, writing and an acting nom or two. I’ll also add that two years ago, another Apple TV+ show was expected to get a drama series nomination (in fifth place) but failed to do so despite eight nominations, five of which were for acting: “The Morning Show.” The acting styles in both shows are completely different, so I’m not sure if the thesps will respond to “Severance” in the same way, but “Severance” is a stronger series than “The Morning Show.” Let me ask you about another new show with an obsessive fan base that’s diligently Zaprudering every frame for clues: “Yellowjackets.” Neither of us has it in — we both chose the other “Yellow” show. Is there room for two “Yellows”?

Christopher Rosen: If we were doing this in March, I would have had “Yellowjackets” locked in. But in the months since, I feel like it’s perch as the lone twisty vaguely science-fiction-y but maybe not at all series has been unsurped by “Severance” and “Stranger Things.” And while Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci feel safe, the show to me hasn’t popped as much as their performances. So call me a doubter on that one but in a category this deep — pause here for all the shows I forgot! — I think “Yellowjackets” would need more broad buzz than it has now. But let’s end here with your “Loki” thoughts. Make the case for the trickster!

joyceeng: Are you burdening me with glorious purpose? “Loki” is the best MCU show since “WandaVision,” which isn’t saying that much since there have only been five live-action ones, and you can argue it’s better than “WandaVision,” which I also loved. That had more of a novelty factor with its high concept and ode to sitcoms before it got Marvelized at the end. For a show about identity and self-acceptance, “Loki” has the most assured and confident identity out of the MCU shows. Its bold, unique look, style and sound are standouts — and stand out from a lot of usual Marvel fare (I’ll pause here and pull a you to pimp my interviews with production designer Kasra Farahani and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and composer Natalie Holt, who should be winning main title theme). It’s also similar to our fave “Succession” in that it makes the dialogue, not the action, the star, buoyed by top-notch turns from Tom Hiddleston, who will happily play the God of Mischief for all time (no pun intended), et al. It scored two Writers Guild Award nominations (that they knew they would lose), so there’s some support there. And most importantly, it has Alligator Loki. What more can you want?

