2022 Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor (TV Movie/Limited Series)

One year after nabbing his first Emmy for his supporting performance on the limited series “Mare of Easttown,” Evan Peters has a shot at defending his honor since he is eligible to be nominated for “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” This would be Peters’s first bid for the anthology series despite the fact that he has appeared on nine of its 10 installments. Scroll down to see our 2022 Emmy predictions for Supporting Actor (TV Movie/Limited Series).

Several more previous Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor nominees are back in the hunt this year, including Alec Baldwin (“Dr. Death”), John Leguizamo (“The Survivor”), John Lithgow (“Live in Front of a Studio Audience”), William H. Macy (“The Dropout”), and Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan: The Movie”). Voight previously received two nominations for the continuing drama series “Ray Donovan” in 2014 and 2016.

2018 contender Michael Stuhlbarg (“The Looming Tower”) could now earn his second bid for either “Dopesick” or “The Staircase.” Other actors with double entries in this year’s race include O-T Fagbenle (“The First Lady” and “WeCrashed”) and Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick” and “The Survivor”).

Frontrunners

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Naveen Andrews, “The Dropout”

Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy”

O-T Fagbenle, “The First Lady”

Nick Robinson, “Maid”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

William H. Macy, “The Dropout”

Strong Contenders

Wyatt Russell, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Matthew Goode, “The Offer”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Ethan Hawke, “Moon Knight”

Zach Gilford, “Midnight Mass”

Kiefer Sutherland, “The First Lady”

Dan Stevens, “Gaslit”

Dan Fogler, “The Offer”

Possible Contenders

Tim McGraw, “1883”

Michael Shannon, “Nine Perfect Strangers”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Staircase”

Joe Alwyn, “Conversations with Friends”

Evan Peters, “American Horror Story: Double Feature”

Rupert Friend, “Anatomy of a Scandal”

Arian Moayed, “Inventing Anna”

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions