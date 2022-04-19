Emmy Experts slugfest: What could take down ‘Ted Lasso’? [WATCH]

“Ted Lasso” was here, there and every-f—-ing-where at the Emmys last year, winning seven awards from 20 nominations, including Best Comedy Series and trophies for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. Can the Apple TV+ hit repeat those four major wins? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng survey the comedy field, which is packed with loads of returning shows.

At the main ceremony last year, the seven comedy categories split between two shows, “Ted Lasso,” which won four, and “Hacks,” which took three. And the two dominated the winter circuit that you might think there’s no other comedy on the air. Unlike last year, “Ted” won’t be airing a new season while Emmy voting is happening, whereas Season 2 of “Hacks” will drop on HBO Max on May 12. Does that make “Ted” susceptible to a loss? Not to mention the fact that former Best Comedy Series champ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and former nominees “Barry,” “Atlanta” and “Russian Doll” are back after extended hiatuses.

As for new series, “Only Murders in the Building” is the consensus top pick to get in while “Abbott Elementary” is on the rise. Both of us are predicting nominations for the ABC sitcom, Quinta Brunson, and supporting players Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. We also once again stump for the under-seen “Minx,” which just wrapped up its first season last week.

Elsewhere, we discuss the new seasons of “The Flight Attendant,” “Russian Doll” and “Barry,” all of which premiere in the next five days. Too much TV.

Timestamps

Intro and comedy field overview (0:00)

Best Comedy Series (3:47)

Stumping for “Minx” and Jake Johnson [spoilers] (7:15)

Best Comedy Actor (13:40)

New seasons of “Atlanta” and “The Flight Attendant” (17:00)

Best Comedy Actress (25:00)

Best Comedy Supporting Actress (28:18)

New season of “Barry” (32:25)

Best Comedy Supporting Actor (35:15)

Returning shows vs. new shows (39:00)

Other contenders and more “Ted” talk (42:17)

