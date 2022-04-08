Emmy Experts Typing: Will ‘The Dropout’ school the field?

Welcome to Emmy Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Emmy race — via Slack, of course. This week, in our first entry of the season, we debate how hard “The Dropout” can drop in on the Emmy race.



Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! The Oscars Experts versions of ourselves have taken a break for the spring — is this a reference to “Severance”? I’ll allow it — meaning it’s time for us to type about the Emmys. The Television Academy announced this year’s show will take place on Monday, September 12 (with the ceremony airing on NBC during the NFL season, the Emmys were given the Oscars crafts categories treatment), and I think we might already have one locked-in juggernaut a la “Mare of Easttown” or “The Queen’s Gambit” in the Best Limited Series category. I’m typing, of course, about “The Dropout,” the Hulu limited series about Elizabeth Holmes that wrapped up this week with a killer final episode. The other day when we were talking about the Emmys, you mentioned how none of the many, many, many shows competing for Best Limited Series popped like “Mare” did last spring (or “The Queen’s Gambit” in the previous fall). But I actually think “The Dropout” could be “Mare”-esque. Of the Silicon Valley scammer shows (“WeCrashed” and “Super Pumped”), it has gotten some of the best reviews and — based solely on general media coverage — the show also feels like it has broken through a bit into the discourse. As you mentioned, the finale is basically one long Emmys submission for Amanda Seyfried. She’s incredible as Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced Theranos founder, balancing child-like naivete with stone-cold sociopathy and a good portion of tragic genius. Of all the scammer shows, I’d argue “The Dropout” presents the most compelling case for its flawed subject: Creator Liz Meriwether doesn’t shy away from the amorality of Holmes, but also forces the audience to understand why she did what she did. Seyfried is currently third in our combined odds for Best Limited/TV Movie Actress, behind Margaret Qualley for “Maid” and Viola Davis for “The First Lady.” But I have her winning the whole thing, and I could make the case that not only does “The Dropout” emerge victoriously as the Best Limited Series champion (its stiffest competition might be from fellow Hulu show “Dopesick”) but Naveen Andrews goes all the way in Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (a chaotic category that is currently paced by Murray Bartlett for “The White Lotus”). Joyce, do you feel like a paper bag and agree with my bullish “Dropout” takes, or am I drifting through the wind?

joyceeng: “The Dropout” can own Emmy night like the Fourth of July. While we’re igniting this conversation, I have to just say that my biggest issue with the show is some of the music anachronisms — Alan Ruck is singing “Firework” in March 2010 when the album “Teenage Dream” wasn’t released until August! That took me out. But I suppose I can overlook that for now. Seyfried is straight fire(work) and I moved her to first earlier this week after watching the finale, which, yes, is just Emmy clip after Emmy clip (the mirror! The final scene!). I think it’s hard to play delusional really well, but Seyfried nailed it while also keeping Holmes grounded yet terrifying and chilling. The rest of the cast is also great and Andrews obviously has the next biggest role (and a big scene in the finale with Seyfried), but I can see multiple supporting players making it in. William H. Macy has a smaller but transformative part and Stephen Fry was downright heartbreaking and by far the most sympathetic. As for the show itself, I still would not dub it “Mare”-esque. It’s been well received and has risen above the other Scammer Shows, but it has not matched “Mare” in acclaim or as a pop culture hit (last time I checked, the finale of “The Dropout” did not crash Hulu). That does not mean Emmy voters won’t go all in on it and give it 16 nominations, just that the series race is still wide open right now. But even if “The Dropout” doesn’t prevail, I think Seyfried can go all the way. Despite her being in third, I can see that race coming down to her and Qualley, who is also in first partially because her show is the oldest and she hit all the winter awards. But can the “Maid” hold off “The Dropout”?

Christopher Rosen: I say this with the most respect for “Maid,” but I think it might be a little out of sight by the time we get into the nitty-gritty of this race. At the moment, Qualley in the pole position because she’s the ostensible veteran of the category, having debuted her performance in October. That the show is on Netflix surely helps its visibility, but will it find the oxygen it needs for a second wind when the streamer has “Ozark” and “Stranger Things” to worry about as well? (Pause here to acknowledge the embarrassment of riches that Hulu has at the moment as well, with “The Dropout,” “Pam & Tommy,” and “The Girl from Plainville” all in the limited series category, plus FX on Hulu future fave “Under the Banner of Heaven”). But for typing’s sake, let me throw out some other early thoughts: While I think Seyfried and Andrews could head into the Emmys as favorites in their respective acting categories, a la Kate Winslet and Evan Peters for “Mare,” I do wonder if the series award will go somewhere else. You thoughtfully noted this week that “Under the Banner of Heaven” could be a breakout because of its differences from the rest of the pack — the number of shows that focus on scammers, unicorn founders gone wrong, or powerful true-life women (or some combination of all three at once) is dizzying. So is “Under the Banner of Heaven” that kind of square peg that Emmy voters will gravitate toward, or am I just avoiding the obvious — that Hulu show “Dopesick,” the favorite here, will just kind of steamroll to the win?

joyceeng: Before anyone comes for you and points out that “The Queens Gambit” was also an October drop in 2020, that show was an absolute phenomenon and dominated the winter awards, with Anya Taylor-Joy sweeping. “Maid” has not done that and was also snubbed at PGA. The only aspect of “Dopesick” that’s been steamrolling is Michael Keaton. That being said, all we know at this point is that none of the fall shows and summer show “The White Lotus” were formidable enough to topple contenders from the previous Emmy cycle (“Mare,” “The Underground Railroad”) over the winter. It’s hard to gauge how strong they are in relation to each other (“Dopesick” did beat “Maid” for the USC Scripter) before even considering the avalanche of spring releases. With “Under the Banner of Heaven,” I do think it can be the apple in the bag of oranges, not just with its subject matter — a real-life double murder, so not too far adrift from the true crime umbrella — but its visual style as well. It’s more atmospheric than many of these contenders and gives you a sense of place, not unlike “Mare,” so that could also hold viewers’ attention and appeal to a certain crowd. Andrew Garfield is on a roll, so he’s probably safe for a nom, but the supporting cast is loaded too. What if supporting actor is a bunch of people from “The Dropout” and “Heaven”?

Christopher Rosen: It’s funny you mention that because watching the finale of “The Dropout” this week, I couldn’t help but suspect Sam Waterston could jump up in the odds by the time summer rolls around (he’s currently buried in 35th place). It definitely feels like the kind of supporting work that the Television Academy would like to recognize, so if it’s him and Andrews plus Peter Sarsgaard and maybe Will Poulter from “Dopesick” (why not?) that leaves at least one spot for someone else – maybe Seth Rogen for “Pam & Tommy” or one of the many POTUS avatars from “The First Lady” (O-T Fagbenle is currently the pick for playing Barack Obama). All of that and we haven’t even touched on… probably two dozen limited series in contention this year. Joyce, it’s a chaotic category the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time. Before we head off into the weekend, any shows you want to highlight here during our season premiere? I’ll briefly stump for “Super Pumped,” which isn’t striving for any levels of profundity but has been a constant source of entertainment thanks to its countless Pearl Jam needle drops, Tarantino-light dialogue (complete with actual Tarantino narration — the director plays the voice of god in the show), and Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s Jordan Belfortian work as Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick. It’s basically Peak Me, but every week I find myself wallowing with delight in my own cliched existence.

joyceeng: At the risk of being derelict in my duty to focus on limited series, the first show that popped into my mind was actually “Julia,” a comedy hopeful, because I finished the entire season last night and it was delightful. Maybe we’ll type about comedy next week. In terms of limited, I’m gonna go back into the well and stump for an old show: “Hawkeye.” Marvel is not going to fare as well this year as it did last year when it had “WandaVision” (“Loki,” also worthy, is burdened with competing in that stacked drama field), but “Hawkeye” was a complete blast — love a Christmas caper — with some winning performances at the center and low-stakes charm in lieu of being a high-stakes piece of the grand MCU puzzle. Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld had great chemistry, and I was very much into the former’s affable “too old for this sh–” energy. At the very least, they better nominate “Save This City.”

