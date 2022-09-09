2022 Emmy predictions: Our official odds in all 25 categories

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Monday night, September 12, during a ceremony to be broadcast live on NBC. But who will win? Scroll down for our official odds in all 25 categories from Best Comedy Series to Best Variety Special Writing. Our predicted winners are highlighted in gold. Make sure to enter or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before Monday’s main event.

Our odds are derived by combining the forecasts of Expert journalists from major media outlets, Gold Derby’s Editors who cover various awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Emmy winners, and the All-Star Top 24 who had the best prediction scores when you combine the results from the last two years. Someone from our largest bloc of everyday Users, though, will likely trounce the rest of us to achieve the very best predictions accuracy.

This is actually the third round of Primetime Emmys going out this year. At the Creative Arts Awards last weekend the Television Academy announced the winners in 93 categories. On Saturday, September 3, awards went to the best in documentary, reality, variety, and animated programming. The biggest winners there were the music documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” and the concert special “Adele: One Night Only” with five trophies apiece. Then on Sunday, September 4, the outstanding crafts from scripted dramas, comedies, movies, and limited series got their due with “Euphoria,” “Stranger Things,” and “The White Lotus” coming out on top with five wins each.

What does that mean for this coming Monday night? Find out who we’re betting on below, make or update your predictions here, and join the discussion with your fellow TV fans in our forums here.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Ted Lasso” — 9/2

“Abbott Elementary” — 11/2

“Hacks” — 6/1

“Only Murders in the Building” — 13/2

“Barry” — 8/1

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 19/2

“What We Do in the Shadows” — 19/2

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks” — 17/5

Quinto Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” — 19/5

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 11/2

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” — 6/1

Issa Rae, “Insecure” — 13/2

Elle Fanning, “The Great” — 13/2

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Bill Hader, “Barry” — 37/10

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” — 39/10

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” — 9/2

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” — 11/2

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” — 13/2

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” — 7/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” — 5/1

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” — 5/1

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” — 11/2

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” — 8/1

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 8/1

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” — 9/1

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” — 19/2

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso” — 10/1

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” — 4/1

Henry Winkler, “Barry” — 5/1

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” — 15/2

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 15/2

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” — 8/1

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso” — 9/1

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” — 9/1

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” — 19/2

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

“Barry” (“710N”) — 5/1

“Hacks” (“There Will Be Blood”) — 11/2

“Only Murders in the Building” (“The Boy from 6B”) — 6/1

“Ted Lasso” (“No Weddings and a Funeral”) — 6/1

“Atlanta” (“New Jazz”) — 13/2

“Only Murders in the Building” (“True Crime”) — 13/2

“The Ms. Pat Show” (“Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”) — 7/1

BEST COMEDY WRITING

“Abbott Elementary” (“Pilot”) — 9/2

“Hacks” (“The One, The Only”) — 5/1

“Ted Lasso” (“No Weddings and a Funeral”) — 13/2

“Only Murders in the Building” (“True Crime”) — 7/1

“Barry” (“Startimg Now”) — 17/2

“Barry” (“710N”) — 9/1

“What We Do in the Shadows” (“The Wellness Center”) — 19/2

“What We Do in the Shadows” (“The Casino”) — 10/1

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” — 4/1

“Squid Game” — 11/2

“Severance” — 13/2

“Ozark” — 8/1

“Better Call Saul” — 17/2

“Euphoria” — 17/2

“Yellowjackets” — 19/2

“Stranger Things” — 19/2

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya, “Euphoria” — 18/5

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” — 39/10

Laura Linney, “Ozark” — 9/2

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” — 6/1

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” — 13/2

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” — 19/5

Brian Cox, “Succession” — 9/2

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” — 5/1

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” — 5/1

Adam Scott, “Severance” — 13/2

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” — 7/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julia Garner, “Ozark” — 5/1

Sarah Snook, “Succession” — 11/2

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” — 6/1

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” — 7/1

Patricia Arquette, “Severance” — 17/2

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” — 17/2

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” — 9/1

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” — 10/1

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, “Succession” — 9/2

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” — 11/2

Oh Yeong-su, “Squid Game” — 6/1

John Turturro, “Severance” — 15/2

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” — 8/1

Park Hae-soo, “Squid Game” — 9/1

Christopher Walken, “Severance” — 19/2

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” — 19/2

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

“Squid Game” (“Red Light, Green Light”) — 5/1

“Severance” (“The We We Are”) — 11/2

“Succession” (“All the Bells Say”) — 11/2

“Ozark” (“A Hard Way to Go”) — 13/2

“Yellowjackets” (“Pilot”) — 13/2

“Succession” (“Too Much Birthday”) — 13/2

“Succession” (“The Disruption”) — 7/1

BEST DRAMA WRITING

“Succession” (“All the Bells Say”) — 5/1

“Severance” (“The We We Are”) — 11/2

“Yellowjackets” (“Pilot”) — 6/1

“Squid Game” (“One Lucky Day”) — 6/1

“Better Call Saul” (“Plan and Execution”) — 13/2

“Ozark” (“A Hard Way to Go”) — 13/2

“Yellowjackets” (“F Sharp”) — 7/1

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“The White Lotus” — 16/5

“Dopesick” — 39/10

“The Dropout” — 4/1

“Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

“Inventing Anna” — 9/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” — 69/20

Lily James, “Pam and tommy” — 9/2

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” — 5/1

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna” — 11/2

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment” — 13/2

Toni Collette, “The Staircase” — 13/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED ACTOR

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” — 82/25

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” — 9/2

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven” — 5/1

Colin Firth, “The Staircase” — 11/2

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” — 13/2

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage” — 13/2

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” — 9/2

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” — 11/2

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus” — 6/1

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus” — 13/2

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick” — 13/2

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” — 13/2

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus” — 7/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED SUPPORTING ACTOR

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” — 9/2

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy” — 6/1

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick” — 6/1

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick” — 6/1

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus” — 13/2

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus” — 13/2

Will Poulter, “Dopesick” — 7/1

BEST MOVIE//LIMITED DIRECTING

“The White Lotus” — 69/20

“Dopesick” — 39/10

“Station Eleven” — 5/1

“Maid” — 6/1

“The Dropout” (“Iron Sisters”) — 13/2

“The Dropout” (“Green Juice”) — 7/1

BEST MOVIE/LIMITED WRITING

“The White Lotus” — 17/5

“Dopesick” — 4/1

“Station Eleven” — 5/1

“The Dropout” — 11/2

“Maid” — 6/1

“Impeachment” — 15/2

BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — 82/25

“The Amazing Race” — 9/2

“Top Chef” — 11/2

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” — 11/2

“Nailed It” — 6/1

“The Voice” — 7/1

BEST VARIETY TAlK SERIES

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — 31/10

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — 4/1

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” — 9/2

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” — 9/2

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — 9/2

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“Saturday Night Live” — 7/10

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” — 7/5

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL WRITING

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” — 16/5

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special” — 19/5

“Nicole Byer: BBW” — 9/2

“Ali Wong: Don Wong” — 9/2

“Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe” — 9/2

