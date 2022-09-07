Emmy Experts slugfest: Our final 2022 winner predictions [WATCH]

Will “Ted Lasso” repeat in the most open comedy series race in years? Are limited series and drama series “The White Lotus'” and “Succession’s” to lose? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their final winner predictions for Monday’s ceremony.

After snagging 20 nominations for the second year in a row, it seemed like “Ted Lasso” would easily repeat in Best Comedy Series, but things have gotten a wee bit more complicated. Namely, the Apple TV+ show walked away with zero wins at the Creative Arts Awards over the weekend, while four of its series rivals scored statuettes. “Barry” and “Only Murders in the Building” each nabbed three, “Hacks” bagged two, and freshman upstart “Abbott Elementary” triumphed in the all-important casting category — its only below-the-line nomination. Under the current voting system, since 2015, every show that has won comedy casting has gone on to win the series prize. Similarly, no show under this system has won comedy, drama or limited series without at least one Creative Arts win. But does that make “Abbott” the favorite when it was snubbed in key categories like directing and editing?

On the other hand, drama and limited series frontrunners “Succession” and “The White Lotus” did walk away from Creative Arts with statuettes, including both for casting. That was “Succession’s” only Creative Arts win, while “The White Lotus” collected five awards. The latter could add five more on Monday for series, supporting players Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, writing and directing. The Creative Arts Awards were also good to five-time winners “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things,” and four-time champ “Squid Game.” But what, if anything, do those wins mean for the main categories?

Elsewhere, we discuss if “Saturday Night Live” will see its five-year win streak in Best Variety Sketch Series come to an end and if “Better Call Saul” might actually end its losing streak with its first win.

Timestamps:

Intro and Creative Arts recap (0:00)

Variety and reality categories (2:59)

Limited/TV movie writing and directing (9:24)

Limited/TV movie supporting actor and actress (11:23)

Limited/TV movie actor and actress (14:07)

Limited series (17:42)

Drama writing and directing (20:09)

Drama supporting actor and actress (30:48)

Drama actor and actress (39:58)

Drama series (56:05)

Comedy writing and directing (1:00:29)

Comedy supporting actor and actress (1:05:45)

Comedy actor and actress (1:14:28)

Comedy series (1:26:46)

