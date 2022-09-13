Emmy Experts slugfest: Recapping the highs (Sheryl Lee Ralph!) and lows (Kia?) of the 74th ceremony [WATCH]

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards went down Monday with with some pretty familiar faces in the winners circle, one killer speech and a whole lotta incomprehensible producing choices. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here with their thoughts on the show and all the winners.

“Ted Lasso,” “Succession” and “The White Lotus” nabbed the series awards, and in hindsight it all makes sense. They were all the nomination leaders in their respective genres — 20 each for “Ted” and “The White Lotus” and 25 for “Succession.” But after “Ted” was blanked at the Creative Arts Awards last weekend and with “Abbott Elementary” on the rise, the prospect of 0-20 was on the table. Instead, the Apple TV+ hit picked up another four trophies: repeat wins in Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Actor (Jason Sudeikis) and Best Comedy Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and its first victory in Best Comedy Directing.

Full list of Emmy winners

“Abbott Elementary” did pick up two wins to go with its casting award last week: writing for creator and star Quinta Brunson and in an upset, supporting actress for Ralph. The veteran star delivered an all-time speech, kicking it off by belting Dianne Reeves‘ “Endangered Species.” She was one of two inspired acting wins of the night, the other being Matthew Macfadyen in drama supporting actor for “Succession.” We discuss how they both over the odds and their co-stars.

Elsewhere, we go over “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrls'” big upset over “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Jennifer Coolidge getting bullied offstage by the music, and we look ahead to next year’s Emmys.

Timestamps:

Intro and general thoughts (0:00)

Ceremony thoughts (5:30) (17:16-18:30 — skippable Joyce story)

Limited categories (23:19)

Variety and talk categories (25:21)

Comedy categories (28:49)

Drama categories (38:33)

2023 Emmys (48:17)

