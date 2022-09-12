2022 Primetime Emmys: Complete list of winners in all 25 categories

The 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday night, September 12, during a live ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson that broadcast on NBC. So who were the big winners? Scroll down for the complete 2022 Emmy winners list in all 25 categories, updated throughout the night as they were announced.

“Succession” entered these awards with a leading 25 nominations, the most of any program in any genre. “Ted Lasso” was the top comedy with 20, tied with the leading limited series contender “The White Lotus.” But the lion’s share of categories were already decided at the Creative Arts Awards that took place over two ceremonies on September 3 and 4.

“Ted Lasso” was actually the biggest loser at those kudos going 0-10. It can still rebound at tonight’s main ceremony and repeat as Best Comedy Series, but that was a major hit, especially the Best Casting loss to “Abbott Elementary.” It was actually “Barry” and “Only Murders in the Building” that won the most Creative Arts prizes for comedy. Over on the drama side the academy spread the wealth. “Euphoria” and “Stranger Things” led with five awards followed by “Squid Game” with four. Our odds on favorite to win Drama Series, “Succession,” won a single award for casting. “The White Lotus” dominated among limited series with five wins.

Our official Emmy odds, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, anticipated “The White Lotus” would take home the most hardware. However, the Emmys are prone to surprises. Were we right? See who the television academy honored below.

COMEDY

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Bill Hader (“Barry”)

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)

Henry Winkler (“Barry”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)

BEST COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

BEST COMEDY DIRECTING

Hiro Murai, “Atlanta” (Episode: “New Jazz”)

Bill Hader, “Barry” (Episode: “710N”)

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (Episode: “There Will Be Blood”)

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show” (Episode: “Baby Daddy Groundhog Day”)

Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders in the Building” (Episode: “The Boy From 6B”)

Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders in the Building” (Episode: “True Crime”)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “No Weddings and a Funeral”)

BEST COMEDY WRITING

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (Episode: “Pilot”)

Duffy Boudreau, “Barry” (Episode: “710N”)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Barry” (Episode: “Starting Now”)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (Episode: “The One, The Only”)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, “Only Murders in the Building” (Episode: “True Crime”)

Jane Becker, “Ted Lasso” (Episode: “No Weddings and a Funeral”)

Sarah Naftalis, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “The Casino”)

Stefani Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows” (Episode: “The Wellness Center”)

DRAMA

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Adam Scott (“Severance”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game”)

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

John Turturro (“Severance”)

Christopher Walken (“Severance”)

Oh Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette (“Severance”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”)

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”)

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”)

BEST DRAMA DIRECTING

Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Episode: “A Hard Way to Go”)

Ben Stiller, “Severance” (Episode: “The We We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” (Episode: “Red Light, Green Light”)

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (Episode: “All the Bells Say”)

Cathy Yan, “”Succession” (Episode: “The Disruption”)

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession” (Episode: “Too Much Birthday”)

Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets” (Episode: “Pilot”)

BEST DRAMA WRITING

Thomas Schnauz, “Better Call Saul” (Episode: “Plan and Execution”)

Chris Mundy, “Ozark” (Episode: “The Hard Way”)

Dan Erickson, “Severance” (Episode: “The Way We Are”)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Squid Game” (Episode: “One Lucky Day”)

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (Episode: “All the Bells Say”)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” (Episode: “F Sharp”)

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets (Episode: “Pilot”)

LIMITED/MOVIE

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR

Colin Firth (“The Staircase”)

Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”)

Sebastian Stan (“Pam & Tommy”)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS

Toni Collette (“The Staircase”)

Julia Garner (“Inventing Anna”)

Lily James (“Pam & Tommy”)

Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”)

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Jake Lacy (“The White Lotus”)

Will Poulter (“The White Lotus”)

Seth Rogen (“Pam & Tommy”)

Peter Sarsgaard (“Dopesick”)

Michael Stuhlbarg (“Dopesick”)

Steve Zahn (“The White Lotus”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Connie Britton (“The White Lotus”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Alexandra Daddario (“The White Lotus”)

Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

Natasha Rothwell (“The White Lotus”)

Sydney Sweeney (“The White Lotus”)

Mare Winningham (“Dopesick”)

BEST MOVIE/MINI DIRECTING

Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episode: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Michael Showalter, “The Dropout” (Episode: “Green Juice”)

Francesca Gregorini, “The Dropout” (Episode: “Iron Sisters”)

John Wells, “Maid” (Episode: “Sky Blue”)

Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven” (Episode: “Wheel of Fire”)

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

BEST LIMITED/MOVIE WRITING

Danny Strong, “Dopesick” (Episode: “The People vs. Purdue Pharma”)

Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” (Episode: “I’m in a Hurry”)

Sarah Burgess, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Episode: “Man Handled”)

Molly Smith Metzier, “Maid” (Episode: “Snaps”)

Patrick Somerville, “Station Eleven” (Episode: “Unbroken Circle”)

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

REALITY/VARIETY

BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL WRITING

“Ali Wong: Don Wong”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe”

“Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

“Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)”

“Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”