TONIGHT at 8 PT/11 ET: Live Emmys post-show with analysis of all the winners (and losers)

Watch our exciting live streaming 2022 Emmys post-show TONIGHT at 11 ET; 8 PT. It’s one of our long-running traditions at Gold Derby to bring you a fun one-hour show debating the shockers, winners, losers, presenters, performers and more. Our show immediately follows the Primetime Emmy ceremony hosted by Kenan Thompson on NBC/Peacock.
Our senior editor Matt Noble will be hosting and Riley Chow will be directing. Joining in are editors Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and Christopher Rosen, plus contributors Charles Bright, David Buchanan and Tony Ruiz. Just click on the video box above for the live show.
25 categories for Monday’s ceremony (not in rundown order):
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress
Comedy Actor
Comedy Supporting Actress
Comedy Supporting Actor
Comedy Directing
Comedy Writing
Drama Series
Drama Actress
Drama Actor
Drama Supporting Actress
Drama Supporting Actor
Drama Directing
Drama Writing
Limited Series
Limited/Movie Actress
Limited/Movie Actor
Limited/Movie Supporting Actress
Limited/Movie Supporting Actor
Limited/Movie Directing
Limited/Movie Writing
Competition Program
Variety Sketch Series
Variety Talk Series
Variety Special Writing
