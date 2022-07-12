2022 Emmys: ‘AHS: Double Feature’ and ‘American Horror Stories’ scare up 4 total nominations

The “American Horror Story” franchise just keeps growing. In 2021, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s long-running horror series was spun-off into a weekly anthology on Hulu titled “American Horror Stories.” That was in addition to FX’s airing of the 10th season of the parent show, “AHS: Double Feature.” Now, both spooky programs have been nominated for a combined four awards at the 2022 Emmys.

“American Horror Story: Double Feature” contends for Best Non-Prosthetic Contemporary Makeup and Best Sound Editing, both for the episode titled “Gaslight.” That’s the the fifth episode of “Part 1: Red Tide,” where Doris (Lily Rabe) gives birth and then finally learns the truth about the pills after she takes one and turns into a pale monster. Of note, “Part 2: Death Valley” did not receive any bids.

“American Horror Stories” is up for Best Non-Prosthetic Contemporary Makeup for “Rubber(wo)man” and Best Contemporary Hairstyling for “Game Over.” “Rubber(wo)man” serves as the spin-off’s two-part premiere, which brings viewers back to the Murder House as a new family moves in. “Game Over” is the video game-themed finale episode, where characters’ avatars explore the infamous ghost-filled dwelling.

While none of the show’s cast members were nominated this year, Sarah Paulson did find herself recognized for another Murphy production, “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” She takes on the role of Linda Tripp, the former White House employee who became intertwined in the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky sex scandal of 1998. Paulson is a prior Emmy winner for “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” in 2016 and has been nominated for five installments of “American Horror Story” — “Asylum,” “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel” and “Cult.”

Not much is known yet about the upcoming “American Horror Story” Season 11, likely due out this fall on FX. Meanwhile, the second cycle of “American Horror Stories” will debut on Hulu on July 21.

Will “AHS: Double Feature” or “American Horror Stories” Season 1 continue the franchise’s winning streak at the Emmy Awards? As a reminder, the first nine installments took home the following 16 trophies:

“American Horror Story: Murder House” (2012)

Best Supporting Actress for Jessica Lange

Best Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Asylum” (2013)

Best Supporting Actor for James Cromwell

Best Sound Editing

“American Horror Story: Coven” (2014)

Best Actress for Jessica Lange

Best Supporting Actress for Kathy Bates

Best Costumes

Best Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” (2015)

Best Costumes

Best Hairstyling

Best Non-Prosthetic Makeup

Best Prosthetic Makeup

Best Supporting Visual Effects

“American Horror Story: Hotel” (2016)

Best Contemporary Costumes

Best Non-Prosthetic Makeup

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” (2017)

Best Prosthetic Makeup

“American Horror Story: Cult” (2018)

No wins

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” (2019)

No wins

“American Horror Story: 1984” (2020)

No wins

