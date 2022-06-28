2022 Emmys drama slugfest: Editors debate if ‘Squid Game’ or ‘Severance’ can stop ‘Succession’ steamroller? [Watch]

“Succession” leads our current odds to win the Best Drama Series Emmy, based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. But is it a sure thing? Gold Derby Editors Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson, and Marcus James Dixon debated the top drama categories in their latest slugfest. Watch it above.

“It’s hard to think about anything else winning other than ‘Succession,'” Dixon admits. “When that show aired … it was the talk of the town and people are still talking about ‘Succession’ all these months later.” However, he adds that “‘This is Us’ had an absolutely amazing final season, probably the best final season I’ve seen since ‘Breaking Bad’ — it was that good.” That’s why he has “This is Us” ranked second in his predictions. Also, “If I had my pick, it would be ‘Severance.'” So “Succession” isn’t the only show that could inspire passion in voters.

Davidson argues, “I just can’t imagine anything winning other than ‘Succession.’ It just seems like it has all of the momentum. It has the most actors, the writing, the directing — I just think it’s going to be so strong in so many categories that it’s hard to imagine it losing.” He ranks “Squid Game” second, arguing that “if the season had just ended and that excitement was still there there might have been a better shot for that,” but it premiered back in the fall, leaving lots of time for passion for the show to cool. However, “like Marcus, if I was voting, [‘Severance’ is] what I would choose, and that says something … I think ‘Severance’ is going to over-perform in a lot of categories.” So that’s two personal votes for “Severance” despite “Succession” leading the odds.

Montgomery actually has “Squid Game” at number-one for Best Drama Series, admitting that he’s “hope-dicting” and that “when the nominations come out, the way that lineup looks will probably lead me to pick ‘Succession.'” Still, “Squid Game” showed strength at the SAG Awards, winning both individual acting prizes for drama, including an upset by Jung Ho-yeon over Sarah Snook, even though Snook didn’t have any other “Succession” stars in her category to split votes with. That shows the potential for “Squid Game” to best “Succession” in a head-to-head match-up. Montgomery may eventually change his mind about that, “but for now I’m sticking with [‘Squid Game’].”

So “Succession” may have the lead, but it may not be insurmountable.

